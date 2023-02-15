On Feb. 8, the Spectrum at Utah State University was filled with the aroma of freshly cooked bacon.
Over 2,000 USU basketball fans were welcomed to the game with fresh, local bacon provided by the Utah Pork Producers Association. Within 70 minutes, the association gave away 200 pounds of bacon.
“People were excited to be there and were so excited to get two to three pieces of bacon,” said UPPA Executive Director Allison Fiscus.
According to Fiscus, UPPA has given away more than 600 pounds of pork at basketball games, as it just entered its third year donating bacon to USU basketball fans. The goal of the donation, she said, is to bring awareness to locally sourced food.
“We really feel there’s a great need in letting people know where their food comes from,” Fiscus said. “We wanted to give people something fun to have that helps them realize that this bacon came right here from Cache Valley.”
Between basketball and football games, UPPA gives away close to 40,000 pounds of pork each year, said Fiscus. With each point scored during both USU’s and Brigham Young University’s football season, UPPA commits to donating a certain amount of pork to the Utah Food Bank.
Fiscus said UPPA donates to USU basketball games because it reminds members of the Cache Valley community of the importance of their local farmers.
“A lot of people don’t understand a lot about farming if they’re not in that arena,” she said. “We have local food producers that are producing food for not just Cache Valley, but the whole state of Utah and throughout the country.”
The donation is also meant to send a message of appreciation toward local producers, Fiscus said.
“We value people and our community,” she said. “Farmers love to farm and they do that for their community.”
