Utah Pork Producers Association Bacon Giveaway

The Utah Pork Producers Association handed out 200 pounds of free bacon during a Utah State University basketball game on Feb. 8.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Pork Producers Association

On Feb. 8, the Spectrum at Utah State University was filled with the aroma of freshly cooked bacon.

Over 2,000 USU basketball fans were welcomed to the game with fresh, local bacon provided by the Utah Pork Producers Association. Within 70 minutes, the association gave away 200 pounds of bacon.


