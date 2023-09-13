Utah Public Radio turns 70 years old this year — it celebrated on Tuesday with an open house and ribbon cutting.
Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce President Jaime Andrus spoke at the event, noting the role UPR has played in the community over the years. She said the chamber is “grateful for the community partnership” it has with the radio station.
The hour-long event offered refreshments for visitors as well as a tour of the facility.
Friend Weller, chief engineer, took The Herald Journal on a private tour, gave a partial history of the station in Cache Valley and explained the building once was used as a chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church sold the building, and a number of additions and modifications have been made over the years.
“It has always been coined as being a temporary location,” he said, “But it has been anything but.”
UPR is owned and operated by Utah State University and has easy access to students wishing to get involved in journalism. Many students have interned at the station over the years, but Weller said it was in the early 1990s when the station had students start to take a deeper dive into news journalism. Between 10 and 15 students currently work at the station.
News Director Staci Quinn said it is the students she enjoys most about her job, watching them grow into more confident reporters.
In conjunction with the station’s 70th anniversary, it also is hosting a fundraiser this week. The goal is to raise $70,000. It is almost halfway there, Quinn said, noting she believes it will meet the goal or at least “come close.”
Money goes to help fund the nonprofit organization.
Program Director Tom Williams, who has been with the station for nearly 30 years, gave a nod to the students but also to the community that has supported UPR over the years.
“It’s just so wonderful and we so appreciate the community's support,” he said. “We couldn’t have grown without it. And not only here locally, but we have great support all around the state.”
