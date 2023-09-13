Friend Weller, UPR

Friend Weller, chief engineer with Utah Public Radio at the Utah State University campus, shares with The Herald Journal the stories behind old photos during an open house at the station on Tuesday.

 Andrew Weeks/The Herald Journal

Utah Public Radio turns 70 years old this year — it celebrated on Tuesday with an open house and ribbon cutting.

Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce President Jaime Andrus spoke at the event, noting the role UPR has played in the community over the years. She said the chamber is “grateful for the community partnership” it has with the radio station.


