Since last summer, Utah Public Radio has been starting each day with a buenos dias as well as a good morning.
The statewide radio station based on the Utah State University campus is offering a 24-hour Spanish language streaming channel on its website that includes some staff reporting on topics relevant to the Utah and Cache Valley Hispanic communities.
The new service, called UPR Tres, had what station co-manager Kerry Bringhurst called a “soft opening” last August. It has aired a few dozen UPR-produced news pieces so far, mingled within a national programming feed called Radio Bilingue, which includes a wide variety of music and information. But the plan is to provide Utah Spanish speakers with a steady diet of news and features from closer to home.
“We have a lot of work to do. I’m thinking it will be five years before we really are able to meet the objective that we have for being in full operation,” Bringhurst said. “Even though we have a 24-hour streaming service, and I’m so happy to be able to provide that as a station, it’s not where we want it to be. Our objective, our vision for UPR Tres, is to really make it a form of conversation for local content — ‘local’ meaning Northern Utah as well as Southern Utah.”
Utah Public Radio has so far relied on Spanish-speaking interns to generate regional news, including Manuel Giron, who received the station's inaugural John W. Morriss UPR Intern Scholarship to work on the new project this school year.
Interns will probably keep the show on the road for the near future, but Bringhurst hopes the station can eventually gain funding for a UPR Tres manager who will be involved not only with news coverage but seeking grants and corporate funding to build the staff.
“It’s just building momentum,” she said. “You know it takes a minute for things to get under way and for networking to happen, so while we’ve been promoting it for a while it just keeps growing since more people are becoming aware of it. I do hear people talking about it.”
The Radio Bilingue/UPR Tres broadcast can be accessed at upr.org under the heading “All Streams.” The website also features written versions of the UPR staff’s Spanish-language stories under the heading "Noticias en Español."
The streaming service was named UPR Tres because it is the last of three radio feeds offered on the website behind UPR Live, a direct link to the station’s regular broadcast, and UPR Too, which offers around-the-clock classical music.
The idea for UPR Tres was born at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the station’s staff was looking for ways to get more vital health information out to an “underserved” Utah Hispanic population.
“We wanted to look at providing that service in some way, so we started up a streaming service using Radio Bilingue with the idea of incorporating local content,” said Bringhurst, noting that in addition to news reports and feature stories, the local content could eventually include such things as translated city and county government meetings.
Bringhurst and her staff sought input on programming from members of the local Hispanic community, including Logan City Councilman Ernesto Lopez.
“We gave her lots of feedback on some of the things they were thinking about doing,” Lopez said. “We do agree that there is a need for more quality content in Spanish, and at times it might be a little hard to serve those needs because there are plenty of entertainment radio options online. I think where UPR Tres can serve is to provide local-generated content.”
However, identifying exactly what types of material will attract the eyes and ears of local Spanish speakers might prove difficult, Lopez said.
“One of the challenges is that even though we are Hispanic, we are quite diverse. There are multiple socioeconomic differences along with ethnic backgrounds and nationalities, and so I think that’s one of the big challenges in trying to create a service that will be appealing to the entire Hispanic community in the valley,” Lopez said.
He added that gathering information will be easier if UPR is able to hire Spanish speakers who grew up immersed in the language.
So far during his internship, Giron has reported on a variety of local programs and events conducted by both the Hispanic population and the general public. He's also done interviews on hard news topics such as immigration and sexual assault.
An upcoming journalism project by UPR news director Sheri Quinn will find a place on both the English and Spanish broadcasts of the station. In July, Quinn and biology graduate student Colleen Meidt will join a team from the USU Ecology Center on a trip to Panama, where they plan to do a series of radio reports on environmental issues.
Neither Quinn nor Meidt speak Spanish, but their work will be translated and presented by the station on both its English and Spanish platforms.
UPR is heard locally at 89.5 and 91.5 FM and has other positions on the radio dial throughout the state, thanks to 30 broadcast-relay translators from Bear Lake to St. George. It is a nonprofit public station that runs on listener donations and corporate sponsorships along with some state and federal funding.
Bringhurst said the station is currently in a good position to try to expand its services and audience.
“Our income has been steady, our support has been amazing. Of course, costs are going up just like they are with everything else … but we want to build our program, we want to bring more local content, we want to hire more staff and give more people an opportunity to intern with us,” she said.