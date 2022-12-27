Blood donations

The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to donate blood to help those impacted by winter storms in other parts of the country. Blood collections have been hampered in the East and Midwest due to brutal weather.

 Photo courtesy of Amercian Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region

The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help patients across the country, especially those in the East and Midwest who have been impacted by massive winter storms.

Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to extreme weather, leaving more than 9,000 potential donations uncollected as of Tuesday morning, according to Dr. Walter Kelley, Salt Lake City-based divisional chief medical officer for the Pacific, Rocky Mountain, and Southwest divisions of the American Red Cross.


