The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to donate blood to help those impacted by winter storms in other parts of the country. Blood collections have been hampered in the East and Midwest due to brutal weather.
The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help patients across the country, especially those in the East and Midwest who have been impacted by massive winter storms.
Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to extreme weather, leaving more than 9,000 potential donations uncollected as of Tuesday morning, according to Dr. Walter Kelley, Salt Lake City-based divisional chief medical officer for the Pacific, Rocky Mountain, and Southwest divisions of the American Red Cross.
“It’s really tough right now,” he told The Herald Journal.
Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross for the Utah/Nevada region, said the organization every day must collect about 12,500 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations for patients undergoing medical procedures and treatments at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.
And while all types of blood are needed, those with type O are especially encouraged to donate.
Type O negative is the universal blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for in the most serious situations when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type, according to the Red Cross. Type O positive blood can be transfused to any positive blood type patient and is critical in trauma situations.
Cache Valley residents have always been willing to donate blood to help those in need, Kelley said, but one of the challenges is the logistics of donating in areas of severe weather.
“The biggest thing is understanding that we physically are able to get blood here in Utah, but in places like Buffalo, New York, it is not possible,” he said.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday approved a state of emergency for Buffalo. And the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon that more than 30 people had died because of the brutal winter storm the area has experienced.
Even so, there is not a specific area that needs donations right now; it is pretty much across the board, in many areas of the country.
“We’re no strangers to big snow in Utah, and as a physician I have certainly seen when we have had to cancel blood drives — and not just because of people skiing,” he said.
Kelley said thankfully, however, he has not heard of any blood drive cancelations in Utah recently, even amidst wintry weather, and said residents of the Beehive State, including those in Cache Valley, have always been willing to help when it comes to donating lifesaving blood.
An easy way to donate is to make an appointment by accessing the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
“Cache Valley is full of folks who are very giving, very willing to donate,” he said. “There’s a lot of donations up there relative to its population. That goes a long way to make sure we have enough blood to go to patients, including those here in Utah.”
