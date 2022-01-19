Utah may be nearing its peak in the omicron surge that’s driven coronavirus case counts to their highest level on record. But state health experts said Wednesday it’s hard to know for sure.
In areas that saw early omicron surges — including New York, Rhode Island, South Africa and Great Britain — case counts started to trend downward after a period of about three weeks, said Erin Clouse, University of Utah Health’s strategic engagement manager.
“In Utah, we’ve seen about 20 days of steady increases in cases,” Clouse said Wednesday, “so there may be some hope on the horizon that case counts may start to come down soon.”
However, areas where the omicron variant’s spread appears to be waning all have populations with “much higher vaccination rates,” cautioned Dr. Andrew Pavia, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at U. of U. Health.
“We don’t have any good data yet on a poorly vaccinated population,” Pavia continued. “And the population of Utah is not well vaccinated.”
According to the Utah Department of Health, 59% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.
Pavia also urged caution because Utah has “maxed out” its testing capacity. State leaders including Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday advised most Utahns not to get tested for COVID-19, citing limited testing supplies, though state epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen noted older people and those with underlying conditions should still get tested.
“So the case numbers may not be as accurate an indicator as we want them to be,” Pavia said Wednesday.
The Health Department on Wednesday reported 12,564 new coronavirus cases. That’s the third-highest daily case count since the pandemic began, and it marked the seventh time in the past nine days that a daily tally has exceeded 10,000 cases. (The record high was before last week was 4,706 in December 2020.)
The rolling seven-day average of new cases continues to rise, reaching an all-time high Wednesday of 10,967. Before last week, the highest that figure had ever been was 3,392, reported in November 2020.
Dr. Andrew Vinik, the chief medical operations officer at U. of U. Health, on Wednesday also noted there may be a high prevalence of asymptomatic cases in Utah.
