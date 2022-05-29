With one month to go until his 3rd Congressional District primary election, every second leading up to June 28 is crucial for Republican Chris Herrod, who is hoping to unseat incumbent John Curtis. The only finite resource in politics is time, so it was surprising to find the Republican hundreds of miles away from Utah in the middle of Wyoming on Saturday.
Herrod made the trek from Utah to Casper, Wyoming, to hear former President Donald Trump speak, hopefully get some face time, and maybe win an endorsement, which he says was worth giving up a day of campaigning.
“We’ve been working our network for the past few months trying to get his (Trump) endorsement. We’ve put our papers in, and it’s under review. Hopefully, it pays off,” Herrod said.
Herrod wasn’t the only Utah Republican hoping to curry favor with Trump on Saturday. There too was Andrew Badger, who is challenging freshman Blake Moore in House District 1, and hoping to catch Trump’s eye.
It’s not clear whether they had any success convincing the former president to bestow his stamp of approval.
Trump journeyed to Casper on Saturday to endorse Harriet Hageman, challenging Rep. Liz Cheney this year. Cheney has drawn the wrath of the former president for refusing to go along with his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him. Along with Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Cheney is also one of two Republicans on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Few members of Congress have caused more damage than Liz Cheney. No RINO (Republican in Name Only) has thrown their lot in with the radical left than Liz Cheney,” Trump said.
Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes on Saturday to a packed house of nearly 11,000 people who hung on his every word.
This article is available to The Herald Journal through the Utah News Collaborative. To read the entire story, click here.