PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.

Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said 29-year-old resort employee Christian Helger fell at least 25 feet (7.6 meters) from the Short Cut chairlift into a deep ravine around 11:25 a.m.


