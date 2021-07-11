If you thought the air was smoky in Utah over the past few days, well, the National Weather Service has some bad news for you.
It’s going to be worse Sunday and Monday, and still bad into Tuesday morning.
Wildfires in California, Oregon, Idaho and Washington are all partly to blame for the present smoky conditions in Utah, though the National Weather Service said that the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon near the Fremont-Winema National Forest, and the Beckwourth Complex Fire (a combination of two lightning-caused fires in northern California) are the two primary contributors.
Utah’s air quality on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as those with asthma and heart disease, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.
