Patrick Maddox

Patrick Maddox, a former football player at Utah State, is photographed in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Maddox is alleging in a new lawsuit that he was retaliated against after recording a video of a coach and the USU police chief making derogatory comments about sexual assault victims.

 Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah State University football player says he faced threats and retaliation — so intense that he felt forced to quit the team — after he shared recordings of the head coach and campus police chief making derogatory comments about sex assault victims.

Those recordings from Patrick Maddox drew widespread attention last year after they were described in a lawsuit filed by Kaytriauna Flint, a USU student and a friend of Maddox’s who alleged she was raped by another member of the football team in 2019.


