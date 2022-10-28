Patrick Maddox, a former football player at Utah State, is photographed in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Maddox is alleging in a new lawsuit that he was retaliated against after recording a video of a coach and the USU police chief making derogatory comments about sexual assault victims.
A Utah State University football player says he faced threats and retaliation — so intense that he felt forced to quit the team — after he shared recordings of the head coach and campus police chief making derogatory comments about sex assault victims.
Those recordings from Patrick Maddox drew widespread attention last year after they were described in a lawsuit filed by Kaytriauna Flint, a USU student and a friend of Maddox’s who alleged she was raped by another member of the football team in 2019.
Maddox, 23, hoped the audio would bolster Flint’s case and expose what he saw as troubling attitudes toward women and assault, which he said leaders of the team would often joke about. That behavior persisted, he said, even after the northern Utah school was investigated and chastised by the U.S. Department of Justice for mistreating victims — and Utah State University had agreed to improve its response.
He doesn’t regret releasing the recordings, which he calls “very much needed.” But few, Maddox said, are aware of the fallout he faced for doing so, including threats of violence from his teammates, having his gear stolen and destroyed and being made to apologize to the team by head coach Blake Anderson. Maddox also alleges that Anderson told the team that Maddox “made a mistake,” and the players could punish him however they “saw fit.”
When he tried to report the conduct, Maddox said, he was ignored or told he deserved it. And so he felt he had no other choice but to leave the team this spring out of fear of his safety.
Now, Maddox is speaking out for the first time about what happened. On Thursday, he filed suit in U.S. District Court against Utah State and Anderson for the retaliation and harassment he said he experienced.
“Utah State makes it look like they care,” Maddox told The Salt Lake Tribune. “In reality, it’s all a smoke screen.”
His lawsuit comes nearly one year after Flint filed her case against USU last December. It was settled earlier this month, with her agreeing to drop the claims that the school mishandled her rape report in exchange for a $500,000 payout.
A slew of legal claims have been made against USU over the past few years related to how it has responded to — or failed to respond to — sexual assaults, including the high-profile case against former football player Torrey Green, who has since been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting six women while he was a student at the Logan school. He is now asking for a new trial.
Maddox and Flint, though, are the first to challenge USU since its pledged reforms following the DOJ’s report in 2020. They say those promised changes didn’t happen.
Flint sat with Maddox as he talked about his case this week at his attorney’s office. The same attorneys who represented Flint, Michael Young and Lauren Hunt, have taken on his case.
“The school didn’t take her seriously at all,” Maddox said about Flint. “And then they used me to set an example and send a message that if you say something about this stuff, it’s not going to go well for you either.”
In a statement Thursday, USU’s spokesperson said the school is “limited in what we can say.”
The university added: “To be clear, USU does not tolerate sexual misconduct or retaliation for reporting it. We encourage any student who has experienced or has knowledge of either to report it to the Office of Equity so the behavior can be addressed appropriately, and the reporting party can receive supportive measures.”
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. To read the full article, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.