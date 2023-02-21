Aggie basketball fans will remember last Saturday’s game for a long time.
The Utah State men’s team rallied from a 21-point first half deficit to beat Mountain West Conference rival Nevada, 75-66. The Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was nearly full and as loud as it has been in some time.
While many were certainly there to cheer on the Aggies, they also came for the halftime. Aggie legend Jaycee Carroll was being honored. The all-time scoring leader at USU had his No. 20 jersey returned during a special presentation before the current Aggie team rallied for a wild win.
“This is such a honor, such a neat night,” Carroll told the crowd after a standing ovation. “I spent countless hours here practicing to be a part of the Aggie family.”
Before his jersey was unveiled, there was a message that played on the video board from Gov. Spencer Cox, who praised Carroll for his accomplishments at USU, including becoming the second-best 3-point shooter in NCAA history. A highlight video was also shown. Then Carroll spoke to the crowd, first praising his parents, who were with him on the court, and calling them his heroes. Then his wife Bailey, who was a cheerleader at USU, and their four children were recognized.
“I’m forever grateful for my wife and the sacrifices she made to go overseas and let me live my dream,” said Carroll, who played professionally in Europe for 13 seasons after USU.
The Evanston, Wyoming, native thanked former Aggie head coach Stew Morrill for bringing him to USU, as well as assistants Don Verlin and Tim Duryea. He also thanked his teammates, as many were at the game Saturday.
“And thank you Utah State people, all the fans, all the students who came and made Utah State such a magical place,” Carroll said. “This is a dream come true.”
During his time at USU, Carroll led the team in 3-point field goals made per game all four years he played and three of those seasons led the team in 3-point field goal percentage. His junior and senior seasons he was the top free throw shooter, percentage wise at .888 and .901. He led the team in scoring as a junior and senior at 21.3 and 22.4 points a game, respectively.
In career records at USU, Carroll is the top scorer with 2,522 points, which is 325 more than Sam Merrill and 395 more than Greg Grant, who held the record before Carroll came along. He also ranks first in field goals made (880) and attempted (1,721), 3-point field goals made (369) and attempted (793), 10-point games (121), games started (132) and minutes played (4,596).
Is there a record he is most proud of?
“One of the things I’m most proud of is I have played more minutes than anyone in an Aggie jersey,” said Carroll before the game during a media interview. “My message is, you never know how many minutes you will get, so make the most of them.”
Current USU head coach Ryan Odom has had Carroll come to practices and talk to the team. He has shared those feelings about playing time and stressed to them to enjoy their time as Aggies.
How about a second record that stands out to him?
“The scoring record,” Carroll said. “I think it’s something that is really cool. ... It’s an easy number for me to remember, 2-5-2-2. Another one I’m proud of is that I started every game of my career, except for two Senior Nights as a freshman and sophomore, which is fine.”
It has been a week of celebrating for the Carroll family. He had been in Spain, being honored there for his career with Real Madrid in the Spanish League this past week.
“The last seven days have been fun, a little emotional,” Carroll said. “It’s been a while since I relived my basketball and European experiences. It was emotional to go back to where I spent 10 years of my life (in Spain) and see those teammates, friends, fans, media people. Then to come back here to where it really started before all of that, it’s just awesome.”
The 2007-08 WAC championship team was honored during a timeout Saturday night. That was Carroll’s senior season.
“It’s so fun the relationships you build through sports and Utah State University,” Carroll said. “Any chance I get to see teammates or coaches, it’s awesome.”
When he first moved back to the valley, Carroll admitted it was hard to go to USU games. Being in the stands and not on the court was tough on the 6-foot-2 guard. In season two of his retirement from playing, it is much more fun.
Carroll was asked about some favorite memories at USU. He shared his experience of living at Mountain View Towers on campus and driving his small truck with 6-7 Tai Wesley and 6-8 Matt Formisano sitting in the front seat with him, and Wesley yelling to people on the sidewalk that it was game day.
Carroll also talked about the atmosphere at the Spectrum.
“The way this place gets rocking when everyone is here and when there is a fun team to watch, it’s second to none,” Carroll said. “Chaz Spicer hit a couple of game winners, that was awesome. The fans rushed the court a few times.
“I wasn’t great interacting with the fans. I was a guy that was never too high, never too low. I just came to work and did my job. Looking back, I wish that I had been a little more playful. The night I broke the scoring record, I felt awkward, what do I do with my hands. I wish I would have been a little more fun because they did give so much.”
And it was rocking Saturday night. The Aggie legend recalled some big games teams he was a part of against Nevada, including beating the Wolf Pack twice within a week by the same score, 79-77, when they were ranked No. 9 in the country.
“Nevada was very good when we competed against them,” Carroll said. “They were top 10 a couple of years. If not for Nick Fazekas, I might have been a two-time Player of the Year. Instead, he is a three-time Player of the Year and I’m a one-time. We had some awesome battles with Nevada. I think we have better memories of them than they do of us.”
The Aggie sharpshooter was also asked who the best shooter is in the state among former college players.
“That’s easy,” Carroll quickly replied with a smile. “Who has the highest 3-point percentage? What did ncaa.com just come out with? The best 3-point shooter this century. I think I was on top of that list. I’m obviously very biased on this.”
Carroll stressed there are a lot of people that helped him get to where he is today, including naysayers.
“Tonight is an amazing honor,” Carroll said. “It feels like a really nice ending, a cherry on top of a basketball career. A dream I wanted to live. ... My message to fans is, ‘Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me.’”
