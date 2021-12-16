The police chief at Utah State University has resigned in the face of intense scrutiny for comments he made about sexual assault to the football team that became public this week.
Chief Earl Morris’ decision came Thursday morning, the school confirmed. He had been placed on administrative leave the day before, while USU said it was investigating the “reprehensible” comments.
“The leader of the university’s police department must have the trust of the campus community,” USU had said in a news release posted online Wednesday night.
Morris had warned football players that LDS women “may have sex with you,” but then tell their religious leaders that it was nonconsensual, according to a recording obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune. The women might be “feeling regret” for having sex before marriage, which goes against the faith’s teachings of abstinence, so they’ll say it was assault, Morris continued.
The recording was also described in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday against the school by student Kaytriauna Flint.
The university’s board of trustees held an emergency meeting Wednesday evening. Board members immediately went into a closed session, with Chair Kent Alder saying: “This is an issue dealing with personnel.”
They talked for more than two hours before returning to an open session, where they adjourned without a discussion or vote.
Public records show the chief’s annual salary was $123,000.
The police chief’s comments on the recording, the school said in the news release, “are not consistent with the university’s values or the trainings provided on sexual misconduct at Utah State, nor do they reflect USU’s efforts to prevent sexual misconduct and reduce barriers to reporting.
This article is being provided through the Utah News Colaborative. To read the full story, click here.