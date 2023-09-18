On Sept. 28, Utah State University will hold a public showing for the documentary “The Right to Read.” The documentary, made by Utah filmmaker Jenny MacKenzie, “shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read” according to its website.
USU’s Center for the School of the Future partnered with “The Right to Read” documentary to bring awareness to the importance of reading proficiency.
“The ability to read proficiently is a foundational skill that promotes individual academic flourishing to create lives of opportunity. For this to happen research shows that it is important young children read proficiently by the end of third grade,” said Parker Fawson, executive director of CSF in a press release. “Sadly, over 50 percent of our children are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade.”
The screening and event will take place 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28. After the movie finishes at 7:15 p.m., a panel discussion will be held with the director, Jenny MacKenzie; Ray Reutzel, and Janice Dole, distinguished research fellows and science of reading researchers; Darrin Nash, Office of Equal Opportunity director for Davis School District; Sheena Alaiasa, director for Pacific Heritage Academy; and Tom Williams, co-manager of Utah Public Radio, according to the release.
For those who would like to attend the screening and discussion panel, RSVP beforehand. To RSVP, fill out the form online at cehs.usu.edu/csf/right-to-read.
The screening will take place at the Eccles Conference Center in room 216 on USU's Logan campus.
The virtual screening may be accessed from Sept. 21-Oct. 19.
Currently, only 43.6% of all Utah students are up to proficiency levels in language arts, according to the Utah 2021-22 RISE Results.
“The Center for the School of the Future (CSF) fosters 100% student learning proficiency in CSF client schools so all students are liberated from the constraints of limited opportunity," according to the mission statement of the CSF.
