On Sept. 28, Utah State University will hold a public showing for the documentary “The Right to Read.” The documentary, made by Utah filmmaker Jenny MacKenzie, “shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read” according to its website.

USU’s Center for the School of the Future partnered with “The Right to Read” documentary to bring awareness to the importance of reading proficiency.


