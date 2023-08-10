The Interim Dean of Utah State University’s brand-new College of Veterinary Medicine, Dirk Vanderwall, has been named the Utah Veterinary Medical Association’s 2023 Veterinarian of the Year.
Vanderwall, who received the award in June at a ceremony part of the Mountainlands Utah Veterinary Summit, said he was surprised by the award. When his name was announced, Vanderwall said he was “taken aback.”
“I love being a veterinarian and I love the veterinary profession,” Vanderwall said. “To be recognized by my peers with this award was just very, very rewarding. And very gratifying.”
Throughout his career as a veterinarian, researcher and educator, Vanderwall said the biggest thing he has learned is veterinary science is not only animal-focused, but also incredibly people-focused. Many of his proudest accomplishments and favorite moments have come from the collaboration and mentorship he has experienced throughout his career — including his work creating the world’s first equine clone and his advocacy for USU to establish its new College of Veterinary Medicine.
Vanderwall was a “late bloomer” to the field of veterinary medicine, unlike many veterinary professionals who decided early in their youth they want to be animal doctors, he said. Although, as a young boy, Vanderwall was heavily involved in animal agriculture in the time he spent on his grandfather’s dairy farm.
In 10th grade, Vanderwall had his first experience working with horses through a job on a local horse breeding farm where he was surrounded by veterinary activity. But it wasn’t until he attended Cornell University, where he studied Animal Science, that he decided he wanted to be a veterinarian. After he completed his undergraduate degree, Vanderwall was accepted into Cornell University’s veterinary school.
After two years of working for a private veterinary practice, Vanderwall decided to go back to school for a PhD in animal physiology at the University of Idaho, where he studied early pregnancy in horses and the hormonal communication between a developing embryo and the horse’s reproductive track.
“That seed of interest in adding research to the repertoire of being a veterinarian really intrigued me,” Vanderwall said.
During his PhD program, Vanderwall said he started to utilize the tools of a research scientist and became interested in designing and conducting experiments. He went on to teach at Colorado State University before he moved back to Idaho to teach where he had received his PhD.
It was during his 10 years there that he then collaborated with Ken White — the current dean for USU’s College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences — to clone the world’s first mule named “Idaho Gem.”
“That was a very rewarding aspect of combining research activities and the clinical veterinary work that were both equally involved in success of the mule cloning project,” Vanderwall said. “And the personal relationships that were established were also rewarding.”
With the start of the Washington-Idaho-Montana-Utah Regional Program in Veterinary Medicine in 2012, Vanderwall came to Utah State after teaching at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine for five years.
Now, since the Utah Legislatures recent decision to approve and fund USU’s new four-year veterinary medical program in 2022, Vanderwall’s efforts are focused on getting it going serving as interim dean.
The newest and ninth established college has just begun its accreditation process, Vanderwall said. One of his goals is to increase the class sizes for the program to allow more in-state and out-of-state students to be accepted into the program.
“There is a huge need for more veterinarians,” Vanderwall said. “Not just in Utah, but really nationally and beyond the national borders. By expanding to a full four-year program and increasing our class size, our goal is to help meet this demand.”
The college’s goal is to admit its first class of veterinary medicine students in fall 2025, he said.
“By expanding our program, we can admit more of those qualified Utah residents into our program,” Vanderwall said. “That will have a very important financial beneficial impact for them in their expenses to attend veterinary school, and will also help meet the need for veterinarians.”
To young, aspiring veterinarians, Vanderwall’s advice is to “follow your passions” and be “open to opportunities as they come along.”
“My path has not been a straight line,” he said. “It’s been a meandering path I have followed as opportunities have come along. It’s been a wonderful path, a wonderful career. And I’m really delighted to be here at Utah State University doing what I’m doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.