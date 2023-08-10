Dirk Vanderwall

Dirk Vanderwall, interim dean for USU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, was named Veterinarian of the Year by the Utah Veterinary Medical Association.

 Clarissa Casper/The Herald Journal

The Interim Dean of Utah State University’s brand-new College of Veterinary Medicine, Dirk Vanderwall, has been named the Utah Veterinary Medical Association’s 2023 Veterinarian of the Year.

Vanderwall, who received the award in June at a ceremony part of the Mountainlands Utah Veterinary Summit, said he was surprised by the award. When his name was announced, Vanderwall said he was “taken aback.”


