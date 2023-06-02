Torrey Green

Torrey Green, center, talks to his lawyer Skye Lazaro, left, and private investigator E. Christian Warmsley during his rape trial, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 in Brigham City, Utah.

The Utah Supreme Court on Thursday upheld convictions against Torrey J. Green, a former Utah State University football player who filed an appeal after a jury convicted him of several sexual assault charges in 2019.

According to information from the Utah Office of the Attorney General, Green claimed in his appeal that each of the six cases against him should have been tried separately — “without informing jurors of his previous convictions.” He also “claimed that the trial court improperly admitted hearsay evidence and that his trial attorney performed ineffectively.”


