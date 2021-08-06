Traveling to Cache Valley next week to play as a featured soloist with the Utah Symphony Orchestra will be like coming full circle for violinist Aubree Oliverson — in a couple of ways.
The 22-year-old Orem native played with the orchestra at age 11 after winning a young performers competition, and as a child her family traveled often to Cache Valley to visit Aubree’s grandmother, Loenza Oliverson, in Preston.
“It’s kind of a special week,” she said in an interview with The Herald Journal on Friday in advance of Tuesday’s 8:15 p.m. open-air concert at the American West Heritage Center. The free event will be the first of five Utah shows staged by the orchestra with Oliverson as part of its “Forever Mighty Tour.”
Oliverson, who was described by one music critic as “endearing and powerful … brimming with confidence and joy,” just returned to Utah from the prestigious Verbier Music Festival in Switzerland, where she was the awarded the festival’s Special Prize of Merit for violin performance.
The honor is among many received by the violin prodigy, who in 2016 was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, the highest award bestowed upon high school students by the U.S. government.
It’s been a busy summer for Oliverson. She recently performed with the national symphonies of Costa Rica and Puerto Rico, and she’ll showcase her violin virtuosity in Rome, Austria, Los Angeles and Louisiana after the Utah Symphony dates.
Appearing with orchestras as a solo artist is Oliverson’s chief ambition, and she’s already establishing herself in this endeavor.
“I have really big dreams,” she said when asked about the most difficult part of being a classical music performer. “It’s already started to happen in a way for me, but I really do have big dreams, and so I guess the most difficult part is just believing in myself in the face of such terrible odds.”
She said she especially enjoys being front and center “when there is a lot going on and I can interact with the orchestra, so it’s more about collaboration.”
Oliverson said she practices up to five hours a day, something she’s done almost since her father first gifted her with a violin when she was 5 or 6 years old.
“We didn’t really know anything about classical musical at all and my dad said, ‘Well I guess we better find a teacher now,’” she recalls. “It just went from there. I remember immediately loving it. Once I started, was a done deal.”
Although she did not grow up here, Oliverson’s Cache Valley roots run deep. Her great-grandfather was president of the Logan Temple, her grandparents lived in Preston and her father grew up there. Both of her parents attended Utah State University.
Tuesday’s concert will feature about 20 minutes of music involving Oliverson as she joins the orchestra on pieces by Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and John Williams.
Led by Music Director Thierry Fisher, the orchestra will also perform “Nimrod” from composer Edgar Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” in memory of the lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic, Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee” in honor of the Beehive State’s 125th anniversary, “Jupiter” from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” and the main theme from the movie “Star Wars.”
Admission is free but tickets must be reserved at the Heritage Center website, awhc.org. The gate opens at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8:15. Food vendors will be on site and audience members are encouraged to bring their of chairs or blankets to sit on.