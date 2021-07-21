With school starting again next month, officials at higher education institutions across Utah are working on plans to help students safely return, and this includes making vaccinations available.
Utah state law prohibits institutions from requiring vaccinations, but the schools want to make sure students have easy access to them.
Amanda DeRito, the associate vice president for strategic communications at Utah State University, said USU officials are struggling to know how many students are vaccinated and this will be the main concern going forward.
“We know that the student age population across the nation is one of our lowest vaccinated groups so we really are going to focus on that for fall semester," DeRito said.
DeRito said there will be resources for incoming students to get the vaccination as they come in for the new semester.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. For the full article, click here.