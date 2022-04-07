Due to a bill originated in Cache Valley and passed in March of last year, Utah voters will be able to track their ballots and receive notifications when their votes are counted starting April 18.
Gov. Cox signed H.B. 70, or the Ballot Tracking Amendments, into law on March 16, 2021, after it was unanimously voted on in both the Utah House and Senate. According to the text of the bill, it “allows a voter to choose to receive text message or email notifications regarding the status of the voter’s trackable ballot,” and “requires the lieutenant governor to maintain a website by which a voter may confirm the status of the voter’s trackable ballot.”
Utah House Rep. Dan Johnson said the bill could have been named a notification bill rather than a tracking bill. According to the bill’s floor sponsor, state Sen. Scott Sandall, the information was already being tracked by the lieutenant governor. The bill just allows people to be notified of where their ballot is in the tracking process.
On April 18, Utah voters will be able to visit http://ballottrax.utah.gov to sign up for notifications on the status of their ballots.
The gears behind the bill started to turn when Cache County clerk and auditor Jess Bradfield spoke with former Utah House Rep. Edward Redd. Bradfield said Redd brought up the idea of tracking ballots, and he in turn brought the idea to Johnson.
Bradfield hopes people will use this resource to check on the status of their ballots rather than calling the clerk’s office to check.
“The number one request that we have is people calling in to see where their ballot is,” Bradfield said. “It sucks up a lot of our time and a lot of our resources when people are continually calling in to check on their ballot, and now we’ll be able to just refer them to that website.”
Johnson said several different clerks’ offices around the state were trying to implement similar processes before the bill was brought to the House, and it had already gained support from organizations that would be involved.
“I would just let you know that on this bill, it is supported by the County Clerk's Association, and it’s also been vetted by the Lt. Gov.’s Office,” Johnson said when introducing the bill to the House.
Bradfield believes people's ability to track their ballots will raise voter confidence.
“We are extremely hopeful that every voter will sign up to receive notifications,” Bradfield said. “We are excited to see this update happen."