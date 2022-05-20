The halls of the Logan Fine Art Gallery are bursting with colorful expressions and creative manifestations as part of Utah Watercolor Society’s annual spring exhibit. Though the awards ceremony and reception were held the evening of May 6, the exhibit will be displayed through May 31.
According to the gallery’s director, Kristen Swenson, the exhibit’s opening night attracted artist participants and watercolor aficionados from across the state. Stan Miller, a professional watercolor painter and member of the American Watercolor Society, chose which submissions are displayed at the show and ranked the pieces as the juror of the gallery.
Cheryl Sachse was awarded best of show for her painting “Big and Chunky,” Mariko Kowalski placed first for her painting “Checkmate!” and third for her piece “Lily After Rain” and Alisa Laporte took second for “A Dream Of Galaxies Beyond.” Wali Lewis was given the juror’s award for “After Chagall.” Kelly Holtman and Irene Rampton were both awarded Merchant Awards, and Kristi Grussendorf, Lucy Beale Partridge, Morgan McCue and Melody Greenlief received honorable mentions.
Sachse’s “Big and Chunky” depicts a box of donuts she and her husband were given by family members for their 50th anniversary.
“When they brought that box of doughnuts to us for breakfast on our anniversary, it was so cool to see the unusual doughnuts that they had and the different flavors,” Sachse said. “That was in October, and in January I was looking for something to paint and I kept coming across my pictures of the doughnuts and I thought I’d just give it a try.”
Though painting has always been a component of Sachse’s life, she said she didn’t start working with watercolors until about 2011.
“Watercolors is interesting, because you have to know what you want your bright spots to be,” Sachse said. “The sugar on one of the donuts is actually paper that doesn’t have paint on it, so you have to paint around those spots to really make that sparkle come through.”
Sachse also commented on some of the difficulties of the medium. For instance, when using oil paint, artists can paint over mistakes — a process that cannot be replicated with watercolors.
Because of the many talented artists on display at the exhibit, Sachse said she was blown away by how well she placed.
“I never thought that I would be able to even win an honorable mention there,” Sachse said. “That was really an honor.”
According to Kowalski, the inspiration behind “Checkmate!” and her splash images series came from a trip to Cascade Springs. She noticed one of the spring’s splashes took the shape of fish.
“It was the beginning to splash images,” Kowalski said. “I did a lot of experiments on water.”
“Checkmate!” has already sold and is no longer on display at the gallery, but it depicts a splash forming into the shape of a chameleon with its long tongue stretched to catch a nearby butterfly.
“It was a fun experience for me to create an image with a story in my mind,” Kowalski said. “It was much harder to bring it to a real painting.”
Sherry Meidell, the president of the Utah Watercolor Society, said this was the first in-person show since the COVID-19 pandemic. She said getting together is helpful for artists because it allows them to connect and socialize outside their sometimes lonely work.
“It’s been very nice to be able to, for one thing, to be a member of the Utah Watercolor Society because a lot of times as an artist, you just spend time isolated in your studio,” Meidell said. “To be able to join with a group of other artists and see their work and get to know them and become friends with them, you know, that’s a very nice thing.”