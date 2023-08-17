There is no doubt Utah is a top destination for outdoor recreation. Its natural landscapes ranging from alpine mountains, red-rock deserts, and rivers and lakes offer its residents and visitors the opportunity to participate in recreation any time of the year.
But how do Utahn’s feel about investing in the outdoor recreation they know and love? Casey Trout, a contributing researcher for the 2023 People and Environment Poll, has sought the answer by delving into Utahn’s attitudes toward outdoor recreation and their preference for state-funded initiatives.
The poll, which assesses Utahn’s attitudes toward and perceptions of a variety of environmental issues, includes questions from individuals from a variety of environment and social studies backgrounds.
Trout, Utah State University graduate student in the department of Environment and Society, contributed questions to the poll relating to outdoor recreation due to a “lack of longitudinal data” on the subject, recent attention and her personal interest.
“We hear so much about how important outdoor recreation is to Utahn’s lifestyles, because there’s so much attention on the National Parks here and all the opportunities that we have and how lucky we are with public lands access,” Trout said. “But how much people actually value that hasn’t really been asked.”
That was the first question Trout had in mind when brainstorming ideas for the poll — just how much Utahn’s truly value outdoor recreation. Results show it is a lot.
Recently, she said, Utah’s Legislature has shown a commitment to investing in outdoor recreation. In 2017, the Legislature approved a 0.32% statewide lodging tax to fund Utah’s Outdoor Recreation Grant Program and in 2022 approved a diversion of 1% of all sales taxes in the state to fun outdoor recreation infrastructure projects, Trout’s report states.
The Legislature also created the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation as part of the state’s Department of Natural Resources. According to the DNR, outdoor recreation contributes more than $6.1 billion to the economy and employs more than 66,000 people.
Additionally, outdoor recreation creates $737 million in state and local tax revenues and is the reason for $3.1 billion in wages and salaries, the DNR stated.
“There’s an indication that the Legislature and state government are a lot more interested in what they can do to support and improve outdoor recreation,” Trout said. “And they’re creating these new funding streams to do that.”
Logan Mayor Holly Daines said the city has had an “exceptionally” good year receiving grants from Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation throughout their outdoor recreation grants. These include $750,000 for the Logan Outdoor Recreation Complex and $150,000 for a trail bridge at Trapper Park.
Additionally, the city will be receiving $9,770 from the Utah Outdoor Classroom Grant for “The Learning Circle” at Stewart Nature Park.
To assess how Utahn’s truly feel about spending for outdoor recreation, respondents were asked a variety of questions on the subject, including: how much they support or oppose using state funds for outdoor recreation efforts, whether they support efforts aimed at providing new recreation opportunities, and whether they support transportation-related initiatives.
The comprehensive report published in June shows the key findings from the poll, and according to Trout an “overarching support” for outdoor recreation funding.
Over three-quarters of respondents indicated outdoor recreation options are “extremely” or “very” important to their lifestyle, the report states, and 95% feel that outdoor recreation options are at least moderately important to their lifestyle.
Survey respondents indicated high levels of support for state funding of outdoor recreation initiatives, the report states. Efforts with the highest support are maintaining existing recreation resources, providing education on responsible recreation and building more greenways and trails within communities.
According to the report, there was slightly less support for efforts aimed at providing new recreation opportunities, with 66% of respondents in support of developing new recreation resources and 65% in support of acquiring land and water areas to provide public access to recreation opportunities.
Transportation-related initiatives are the least supported, the report stated, with 52% of respondents in support of providing public transportation to recreation access sites, expanding parking options at recreation access sites and 50% in support of adding bike lanes to roadways.
Results show very few Utahn’s are opposed to using state funds for any of the efforts asked about, Trout said.
“I can’t think of many things in our society today that 95% of people can agree on,” Trout said. “Obviously it’s a big deal to even get a majority of people to agree on something. So, even though the transportation related ones had less people supporting, there was still quite a low number of people saying they opposed it altogether.”
While it is a “big deal,” the results do not surprise Trout because of how “omnipresent” outdoor recreation is in Utah in her experience.
Respondents to the UPEP can provide insight about the priorities of Utahn’s regarding outdoor recreation to those who determine how to allocate these new funding streams, Trout said.
“There really isn’t that much good surveying or public engagement in the policy process generally, in my opinion,” she said. “Doing the UPEP and then sharing these findings with policymakers will hopefully bridge some of that gap there and show some more insight into how the public feels about different things that policymakers could respond to.”
