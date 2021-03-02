Last year, Utah experienced its worst drought in 20 years. Typically Utahns count on spring snowpack to remedy a dry year and while February snows have been a boon to ski areas the question remains: are they enough to generate an average water supply?
“In an average year, we'd still have about 40 more days of getting snowpack. So this storm was great. But we're still supposed to be adding to that," said Laura Haskell who is the senior engineer with Utah Water Resources.
She updates the U.S. Drought Monitor with Utah’s drought conditions. With 90% of the state is in extreme drought and 57% in exceptional drought, more snow is needed.
“One of the things that’s unique about this year is that yes, right now, we have 81-82% of normal snowpack for the state. But the big problem is the soil moisture, because we are in a domain that we have just not seen before," said Jordan Clayton.
