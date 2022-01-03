Utah’s first baby of the year was born on Jan. 1 at Logan Regional Hospital.
Piper England was born at 1:03 a.m. and weighed seven pounds even. She was delivered via Caesarean section and is completely healthy.
“We didn’t think she’d arrive quite this early,” said Bethany England, Piper’s mother. “We have a lot of family birthdays in December, so my mom told me, no more December birthdays! Luckily, Piper made it to January by just over an hour.”
Advertisement
Piper was originally expected on Jan. 20 and is the England’s second child. Three-year-old Oliver, who was also born at Logan Regional, was the family’s first.
Scott, Piper’s father, described the experience as perfect.
Story continues below video
“Everyone at the hospital was super helpful and kind and everything went really smoothly. We had so many people here to help us and we were all laughing along the way,” he said.
Dr. Brynn Schumacher was the Intermountain Medical Group obstetrician who delivered Piper. She started working at Logan Regional in August 2021.
“I was at home and got the call that Bethany’s water had broken,” Schumacher said. “She needed a Caesarean delivery and drove to the hospital. The Englands are a really nice couple, and it just turned out that the baby was born early in 2022.”
The England family is still at the hospital and is currently taking the time needed to recover.
Logan Regional Hospital is a 146-bed community hospital located at 500 E. 1400 N. in Logan. The hospital and its predecessors have been in Cache Valley for more than a century.