Utah First Lady Abby Cox visited Mountain Crest High School on Thursday to present the school with an award for being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School — a recognition given to schools that excel in providing athletic opportunities to all students of every skill level.
After presenting the award, Cox joined Mountain Crest’s unified basketball team in an intense game against faculty members.
Unified Sports teams are made up of both students with and without disabilities. With the gym full of cheerleaders, the marching band playing, and a crowded student section cheering them on, the Unified Basketball team beat the faculty 42-4.
"Every single person deserves a chance to be included. Every single person deserves a chance to feel love and belonging. That's what you're doing here at Mountain Crest, and it's unbelievable," Cox said in a speech to the student body. "Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for being who you are. Thank you to Mountain Crest for being an example to the entire state and the nation on what it means to have full school inclusion."
According to the Special Olympics website, the organization gives this award to schools with an “inclusive school climate" and that "exude a sense of collaboration, engagement, and respect for all members of the student body and staff.”
In a press release on Friday’s event, Mountain Crest noted there are 2,600 students with disabilities in the Cache County School District.
“District schools strive for inclusion through an emphasis on getting students with disabilities to be with their peers more throughout the school day," the press release said.
In September, the First Lady visited students with disabilities and staff at Heritage Elementary School in Nibley to discuss Unified Sports programs and join in various games and challenges. At that time, Cox sent a video to Mountain Crest congratulating staff and students for the award.
“This is a major accomplishment and a big win for Utah,” Cox said in the video. “I love what these unified teams do for school culture. They equip each of us to combat stereotypes and stigmas, eliminate hurtful language and stop bullying. They provide an outlet for every ability to enjoy healthy activity, competition and find new friends."
Jeni Buist, special education director for Cache schools, said she’s proud of all schools in the district for their efforts toward inclusion.
“Everybody is different and has something that makes them special. Our normal is that everyone is different, and we all need to be able to accept that and enjoy those types of things,” Buist said. “These programs make all of our students more well-rounded and accepting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.