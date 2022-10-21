Abby Cox

Utah First Lady Abby Cox joined players in a Unified Sports basketball game at Mountain Crest High School.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah First Lady Abby Cox visited Mountain Crest High School on Thursday to present the school with an award for being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School — a recognition given to schools that excel in providing athletic opportunities to all students of every skill level.

After presenting the award, Cox joined Mountain Crest’s unified basketball team in an intense game against faculty members.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.