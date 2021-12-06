Artists are usually known to paint with oils or watercolors on canvas. Seven years ago, with the lack of wall space in her new home in Preston, Jerri Jensen had no place to display her artwork. So she made a new venue for her hobby — she started painting on rocks
“Next thing I knew my husband, Dennis, started bringing home to me rocks he found,” Jerri said with a laugh.
Years later the hundreds of rocks began piling up around the house, so Jerri decided to give them away as gifts as well as handing them out to trick-or-treaters. When she placed the rocks as decoration in a barrel at her mail box, she realized they were disappearing. Then she had the idea of hiding the painted rocks in out-of-the way places throughout Franklin County and started a group on Facebook called Preston Idaho Rocks.
Two years ago she hid the first rock on Dec. 25, 2019, and posted it on her Facebook page to give clues on where it was hidden. She said, “I invited almost every person I knew to my group to join the hide and seek adventure.”
Jensen said Kimberly Coats of Weston was the first to find a rock, one hidden at Stokes Marketplace in Preston.
“Jerri paints the cutest rocks. It’s fun to go on Facebook and look for clues,” Coats said. “It’s been a fun thing for me and my two granddaughters to do.”
Anyone who wished to participate joined the weekly rock hunt, which has turned into a fun adventure for the community as well as a way of sharing Jerri’s talent and her rocks.
“Not only do I love painting the rocks but I also enjoy leaving them here and there as hidden treasures. People seem to also find joy in finding them,” she said.
Jensen loves drawing and doodling. That’s where most of her ideas come from.
“Once I perfect the doodle, I move the idea to a rock. I don’t paint in mass production. I paint one rock at a time, and most of them are one-of-a-kind,” she said. “If I like an idea for a rock, I sometimes paint it several times, improving it each time. But all drawings are different — just like all rocks are different in size, shape and color. One rock may look like a truck so I’ll paint a truck on it, or one may look like a pizza. That’s what I paint on them. Every rock inspires me.”
She paints rocks every day and goes out on Thursday night before dusk or early Friday morning to hide the rocks.
“I don’t let people see me hide them,” she said. “Children are also out of school on Friday and the weekends so they can join in the hunt. I love hearing their stories on Facebook of how they found the rocks using my clues that I post on Facebook — clues like where the Christmas baskets came from, or at the cemetery, or where you’d take Fido or Fluffy when in need of immediate attention. I also write down where I leave clues so that I remember where I hid them. It’s been fun for me to have other people join with me in this adventure.”
Jensen calls the people looking for “Seekers.” When a seeker finds the rock, they may keep it, rehide it or gift their rock. Whatever they decide, she encourages them to post on the Facebook page what they did with the rock.
Miriam Peterson of Preston considers herself a rockhound because she loves to collect rocks. Miriam and her then 4-year-old daughter, Isabel, were also some of the first to find a rock in 2019.
“When we saw a clue on Jerri’s Facebook, Bel and I got in the car and drove to Ransom’s Sinclair Station on State Street in Preston and found the rock with the sun painted on it sitting on top of the ice machine outside,” said Miriam. “Because this was Bel’s first rock that she found and we wanted one with the sun on it, we decided that we would keep it.”
Kymberly Ward of Franklin, Idaho, posted this comment on Facebook: “Miriam invited me to this group and I am really excited. I think this will be a fun craft to do with the Grands when we have our sleep overs! There is some amazingly artistic and clever people here.”
Jensen moved to Preston in 2004 from a small Northern California town called Colusa.
“I loved the beauty of this valley, its defined seasons and, best of all, the residents who live here,” she said.
Along with sharing her artistic talents with others in this activity, Jensen also wanted to inspire others to put a brush in their hand and paint a rock also.
“You, too, can paint, draw, color or decorate a rock, and hide it. Sign your name on the back of the rock, leave it somewhere and take a picture. Post it on Facebook, leave a clue and a picture as to its whereabouts,” Jensen said.
Jensen now has 608 members in her Preston Idaho Rocks groups and is still encouraging “seekers” to join.