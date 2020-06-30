Cache Valley has never experienced more fireworks in one evening than will fill the sky this Friday, complements of a large group of local businesses that stepped up to fill a void created by cancellation of Logan’s traditional July 3 Freedom Fire celebration.
And it’s all being done with social distancing in mind.
Instead of an event that brings thousands of locals together in and around Maverik Stadium, which would have violated state coronavirus restrictions, the alternative celebration will feature a simultaneous four-city display that should offer enough vantage points for most people to see a good show without leaving home — or at least without clumping together in large crowds.
“Once we heard Freedom Fire had been cancelled, we just couldn’t imagine the Fourth of July fireworks not going on,” said Casper’s Ice Cream Vice President Kyle Smith, who conceived of and organized the alternative event. “We felt like we could still put on a Fourth of July show and be responsible, but if we put all the funds we could raise into one show, it would cause people to really want to gather. So instead we decided on four separate shows you could watch from where you live, so everyone could enjoy it safely.”
The displays will be launched from parks in Richmond, North Logan, Providence and Hyrum. To keep crowds down, the organizers are not going out of their way to reveal which parks the displays will originate from, although the location of Hyrum’s annual display — which has been pushed back one day to be part of the joint event — is already well-known.
Smith said with a boost from the more than $100,000 raised for the combined event, Hyrum’s show will be two and a half times larger than usual, and each of the four city displays will be comparable to what people see at Freedom Fire every year.
As with Freedom Fire, the pyrotechnics on Friday will be accompanied by music broadcast on local radio stations run by the Cache Valley Radio Group, including 6.10 KVNU, and all four shows will be choreographed to the same music. Fireworks West is handling the Hyrum and Richmond displays, which will will feature virtually the same sequences, and ACME Fireworks is handling the North Logan and Providence displays, which will also mirror one another.
More than 50 local businesses contributed money to the cause. In addition to Casper's Ice Cream, the list includes Advanced Fireplace and Stoves, Advanced Heating, ARS Flood & Fire Cleanup, Badger Screen Printing, Beazer Lock & Key, Bio West, Brady Jardine with Financial Insight Group, Cache Car Washes, Cache Valley Bank, Cache Valley Radio Group, Central Milling, Charlie's Supreme Ice Cream, Cook Martin Poulsen, Cytiva, D&D Welding, Edge Excavation, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Evolution Design, Foresight Land Surveying, FYB Cattle, Hyrum City, Icon Health & Fitness, JM Mechanical, JRG Refrigeration, Lazy One, Lee’s Marketplace, Logan Coach, Lundahl Building Systems, Malouf, Murdock Hyundai, North Logan City, Peck Hadfield Baxter & Moore, Providence City, Rapid Financial, Reminderband, Richmond City, Rocky Mountain Power, Schreiber Foods, SE Needham Jewelers, Sterling Medical, TEC Electric, Trevin Workman Attorney At Law, Wattsmart Energy Savings Program, Wilson Motors, Zips, and Zollinger Group.
“We’re just overwhelmed with gratitude for the great local businesses that made it happen,” Smith said. “It’s a good way for the local businesses to give back to the patrons that support them.”
The town of Lewiston was also asked to join the joint event but decided to keep its annual Independence Day celebration on July 4, since many arrangements had already been made.