A group of women in Cache Valley call themselves “Knit Wits” — but the name has to do with what's in their hands and hearts, not in their heads.
The women have been meeting weekly for 14 years at the Presbyterian Church in Preston to knit and crochet for children around the world through a program called New World Vision, a Knit for Kids project.
The group formed when Jo Knowlton of Cornish and Annie Kurtz of Preston wanted a project to work on after their once-a-month Bible Study class at the Preston Presbyterian Church. While reading Guideposts Magazine, Jo and Annie noticed the New World Vision program.
“I said we can do this,” Kurtz said. “We also felt like we needed a gathering with people our age as well to create a sense of sisterhood.”
Within a few months of organizing their group in August 2006, the Knit Wits sent their first shipment of 34 finished sweaters to New World Vision, which send the creations on to children through international partners around the world sponsored by Guideposts.
In a letter from field staff, the Knit Wits were thanked for their knitted donations and informed the items were received with gratitude by moms and kids throughout the world.
“We talk about it often what the children thought when they receive the sweater or hat. So, we agreed that we need to make them as perfect as we can to make it special for them,” Knowlton said.
Of the original 12 people who formed the Knit Wits, seven are still involved. Others who love to knit or crochet have joined with them over the years. Assisted by experienced knitters and crocheters in the group, they teach others who want to learn how to also knit and crochet.
At first only sweaters were needed, but blankets, hats, scarves, ponchos, mittens and headbands have been added. They send three to four boxes of items a year.
The Knit Wits also make and donate items locally. “We have knit hats for newborns as well as others for the hospital in Preston,” said Knowlton. “We enjoy visiting with each other as we work on our projects. These projects can also be worked on at home but it is very rewarding to come to the group.”
During the last year, the Knit Wits continued to meet every week.
“Considering the last year, with people not able to come out weekly, we are not a large group right now. People still come to drop off their finished projects or pick up yarn, but everyone is still working on their projects,” said Linda Myers, now the leader of the group.
Annie Kurtz of Preston said helping to form the group has fulfilled her desire for companionship and to do something worthwhile. “When I was able to come last year, I looked forward to it. It would lift me up.”
June Butterfield of Preston, an original member, said she knew how to crochet but learned how to knit by participating with the group.
A friend told Inge Davis of Cub River about the group, and although her friend has moved from the area, Davis has come for 10 years.
“I love it. I really enjoy the friendship of the ladies,” she said.
Davis learned how to knit and crochet as a child. She prefers to knit sweaters and crochet hats and blankets.
When the husband of Kay Laird of Fairview was disabled, she would pick out a pattern and yarn that was donated, and while watching TV every night with him, she would crochet or knit. When her husband passed away, she started attending the meetings in 2014. “We have interesting conversations and exchange recipes and patterns. It’s amazing what people can do with scraps of yarn,” Laird said.
The Knit Wits contributed 618 homemade items to the New World Visions program in 2021: 25 knitted and crocheted blankets, 453 knitted and crocheted hats, 79 knitted and crocheted scarfs, 23 knitted and crocheted sweaters, 39 crocheted ponchos, 3 knitted mittens, and 3 knitted headbands.
The Knit Wits meet each Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Preston Presbyterian Church, 206 E, 200 North. The group welcomes anyone interesting in joining. All knitters and crocheters are welcome to attend to make items for humanitarian projects. The need for yarn for the group’s projects is ongoing. Yarn can be dropped off on Wednesdays at the Presbyterian Church. For more information, contact Linda Myers at 435-881-1928.