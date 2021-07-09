Record heat combined with drought conditions have Utah Climate Center forecaster Jon Meyer and his colleagues crossing their "fingers, toes, eyes and whatever else” in hopes that normal precipitation levels return to the region in the second half of 2021 and beyond.
“While we can’t say how much precipitation we need to get out the drought, the general thinking when looking at reservoir levels, soil moisture conditions, and streamflow is that we need something like three average years of precipitation in a row across the state to get back to normal water resources,” Meyer said. “Unfortunately, there isn’t much of an indication that we’re not locked into this degree of drought severity through at least the rest of the warm season.”
Warm season indeed.
Meyer reported Friday that the heat in Cache Valley has set 10 daytime temperature records since the beginning of June, with seven additional days of temperatures “nudging” all-time highs. Two records fell over the past week.
“In my 20 years of being interested in weather, I can’t recall that many records falling in such a short time span,” Meyer said. “A few here and there is to be expected every few years, but to see what we’ve seen in June and so far in July really is astonishing. We’re still a few days away from getting the official statewide conditions back for June, but it almost certainly will go down as Utah’s hottest June on record.”
Meyer said recent rain clouds in Cache Valley were enthusiastically greeted by himself and other weather watchers, only to find themselves “dancing out in the few sprinkles of rain that provided essentially no drought relief.”
Through the springtime, Northern Utah was fortunate to be the final region of the state to avoid the worst drought classifications as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, but low spring rainfall pushed the area into the danger zone.
The current USDM conditions map classifies 98% of Utah, including Cache Valley, as experiencing extreme drought conditions (a D3 rating). About 65% of the state, mostly in western and southern counties, is simultaneously experiencing what are termed “exceptional” drought conditions (D4), which typically only apply to 1-in-100-year drought events.
Some of the data Meyer offered Friday to illustrate the severity of the situation across Utah include:
• Forty percent of the state's gauged rivers are flowing at either all-time lows for this time of year or in the bottom 10 percentile of historical flows.
• Four rivers are reporting “no flow,” while only 24% of rivers are at normal flow.
• Lake Powell is currently at 34% capacity and falling.
• The Great Salt Lake is less than half an inch above its historical low point since records began 150 years ago.