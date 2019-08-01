Local Latinx community members are inviting Cache Valley residents to a festival type fundraiser known as a kermes to help a local teen receiving treatment to fight brain cancer beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Mountain Peak Volleyball, 725 W. 1940 South, in Logan.
The kermes will feature a dance, games and traditional homemade foods from different Latin-American countries including tacos, pupusas, posole and ceviche, among others.
The funds raised will go to help offset the cost for cancer treatment and other medical expenses. Residents can purchase tickets at the gate for $10. Children 14 years of age or younger can enter free.