Although a recent Logan city decision to stop providing trash pickup services outside its borders came as a shock to cities and towns around Cache Valley, two mayors leading the effort to organize municipalities and find an alternative say there are no hard feelings toward Logan.
“I would not characterize our relationship with Logan as adversarial at all,” North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson said. “They’re working with us, and I think as we process this information we understand why Logan is doing what it’s doing. It is a very unique thing to have one municipality proving waste removal for an entire county.”
River Heights Mayor Jason Thompson, who joined Peterson on Monday in issuing a press release and discussing the municipal effort, agreed but with one caveat.
“We’ve learned from history, and we will not put ourselves in the same situation that all municipalities were put in when original contract negotiations happened in the ’70s, where Logan city assumed this responsibility, and every year with annual renewal of these trash services everyone has been vulnerable to something like what’s happening right now. We’re going to make sure what we set up right now doesn’t make us vulnerable 30 years from now to a similar problem.”
The two mayors have gained a commitment of cooperation from Cache County and all of their fellow Cache Valley mayors, with the exception of Logan Mayor Holly Daines, to work toward a joint solution, although each town council ultimately will have to sign off on any proposed contract with an outside service provider.
“We together have much more bargaining power if we’re acting as one entity,” Peterson said.
The joint effort includes three separate committees: An already formed Executive Committee to guide the consortium of leaders in finding the best solution for waste removal services; a Technical Committee composed of city managers and mayors tasked with drafting a request for proposal, or RFP, outlining project specifics and soliciting contractor bids; and a long-term Interlocal Committee to oversee contract compliance and ongoing garbage collection needs.
Thompson and Peterson said “everything is on the table” in terms of what a contractor might provide, including the possibility of shipping trash out of Cache Valley as was proposed before Logan opted to build its new landfill northeast of Clarkston. Such a move could provide cost savings, depending on respective landfill fees.
Also, a countywide deal might or might not include green-waste collection and recycling, which are not as lucrative for private industry as garbage pickup. Peterson said she has already spoken with representatives of several trash collection businesses, including Waste Management, Republic Services and Atlas Disposal.
Thompson stressed that although Logan is hoping to cut outside service by February 2023, there is plenty of time for the cities and county to chart a careful course for the future.
“One of the things I want to make clear is that we are not being reactionary, to just put a Band-Aid on a broken leg here,” Thompson said. “What we’re doing is saying, hey, what do we need to do in the short-term to make sure we don’t have service interruptions, to keep the cost down and make sure that we’re still able to provide services for our constituents, but also looking at the long-term picture.”
More than 70% of Logan’s garbage customers are currently outside of the city limits, and Daines has said rapid growth in the county is among factors that led to her administration’s decision to stop outside trash pickup.
Peterson and Thompson said emotions among Cache Valley municipal leaders have run the gamut since Logan made its announcement, but they both have come to see the pullout as an opportunity as opposed to a problem, as reflected in this passage from Monday’s statement from the mayors’ group:
“While we understand this has caused concern and created many questions in the minds of our residents, we want to assure the public that leaders of all Cache County municipalities affected by Logan City’s decision are working collaboratively to implement both short and long-term solutions to prevent disruptions in garbage services, control costs for our residents, all while enabling each municipality to be self-sufficient over the long-term.”