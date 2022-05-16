The eyes of Cache Valley residents often linger on the surrounding mountains, so nearly everyone has likely noticed the microwave reflectors on Saddleback Mountain just east of Logan, even if they’ve never known the purpose of the billboard-like structures.
Or the lack of purpose, you might say, because the reflectors have apparently not been used for years.
Originally erected in 1967 by Mountain Bell, the towers were used to redirect microwaves from Logan across the Bear River Range for the purpose of long-distance phone calls. The reflectors went out of use some time after the company was sold to Qwest in the 1990s and phone technology took several giant leaps.
Since then, the company has changed hands again, and the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the land, decided it was time to have the towers removed.
“One of the reasons it’s taken so long for them to come down is mainly the administrative workload on our end,” said Larry Fromme, the special-use permits administrator for the U.S. Forest Service in Utah. “We have a huge backlog of expired permits nationwide, so essentially it’s just us catching up and working with Lumen Technologies, which now owns Qwest, and scheduling a time to have them removed.”
Since the towers sit on top of a mountain with no roads, the removal is a major operation involving a helicopter equipped with a towing cable. The job has been scheduled over three Sunday-to-Tuesday time slots this month and is using the Green Canyon parking area as a drop zone, necessitating spot closures of the lot.
This is the second week of the project, and the lot will remain closed through 6 p.m. Tuesday, then close again next Sunday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Some locals have said they will miss the landmark, even if others have considered it an eyesore. Forest Service recreation specialist David Ashby said a sense of loss is especially evident among people who regularly hike to the top of Saddleback Mountain.
“It’s interesting. I deal with people recreating on the forest all the time, and from my perspective, I feel like it gives them a goal,” Ashby said. “You could just go hike to the top of the peak without the towers, but the towers give them a visual marker.”
Regular Saddleback hiker Emily Bassett-Collier said the microwave reflectors were what first fueled her desire to ascend the mountain shortly after moving to North Logan in 2013.
“It’s the first thing I see when I look out our kitchen window,” she said, explaining that curiosity led her to ask a neighbor about the mountain, and the neighbor directed her to an unmarked path leading up there from the Bonneville Shoreline Trail near the entrance to Green Canyon. (Ashby noted this path is visible on Google Earth.)
At the time, there was a third microwave reflector decorated with a smiley face about three quarters of the way up the mountain, and as things turned out, she and her husband, Jeremy, witnessed that landmark being hauled away by a helicopter on their very first trip up there.
The couple has made the steep two-and-a-half hour hike many times since, and an uncanny series of coincidences associated with those journeys has become folklore among their circle of friends.
“We’ve been doing it since about 2013, and without fail, every time we hike up there it snows the next day,” Emily said. “We just hiked it last Sunday and it snowed on Monday. And then that big, giant snowstorm in October that broke all the trees, we had hiked it the day before that. So we kind of got called out on Facebook. Everybody was like, ‘It’s because of you. You broke the trees.'”
Ashby said the helicopter operation won’t entirely eliminate the towers’ footprint on Saddleback Mountain. Footings from the installation will remain and be visible to people reaching the peak for years to come.
The mountain reflectors were carefully placed to carry out their purpose. Signals from the old phone company office a 100 E. Center St. in Logan were directed at the south-facing surface, which redirected the microwaves to the second reflector, then to a relay station at Mud Flat, then to Garden City.