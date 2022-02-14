Winners of the 2022 Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest were announced Feb. 12 at a ceremony at Utah State University’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art Community Art Day. Cache Valley students took a number of state awards.
Almost 1,000 high school teens from southern Utah to southern Idaho participated in creating clean air public service announcements (PSAs) for the contest this year, and 60 entries were selected by their respective high schools as finalists. All the finalists’ PSAs are on display at the museum through the end of February.
Twenty state winners and three honorable mentions were named, with their awards named after their donors. They included:
• Jaydon Peterson, Preston High School — $250 Utah Hospital Association Award
• Gam Plubjui, Preston High School – $250 Indeo Award
• Claire Turpin, Ridgeline High School — $200 Engel & Volkers Logan Award
• Ava Kailing, Ridgeline High School — $200 Healthy Human Habitat Award
• Ethan Krohn, Ridgeline High School — $200 Conservice Award
• Alivia Parker, Ridgeline High School — $200 Spartronics Award
• Nikita Clark, Ridgeline High School — $150 Campbell Scientific Award
• Kara Orme, Logan High School – $100 Mountain America Credit Union Award
• Jessie Evans, Ridgeline High School — $100 Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art Award
• Emma Turpin, Ridgeline High School – $100 Utah League of Cities and Towns Award
• Johanna Ebert, West Side High School — $100 Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Award
• Eric Borup, Preston High School — $100 UCAIR Award
• Brooklyn Rust, Ridgeline High School — $100 Maverik Award
• Marcie Munk, Sky View High School — $100 Maverik Award
• Matthew Draper, Logan High School — $100 Big West Oil Award
• Samantha Roberts, West Side High School — $100 Maverik Award
• Celeste Little, Ridgeline High School — $50 Wingers Honorable Mention Prize
• Elizabeth Andrus, Preston High School — $50 Schreiber Honorable Mention Prize
The Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest was created in 2015 by Utah State University professors Roslynn McCann of USU Extension Sustainability and Edwin Stafford of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. PSAs designed by teens combine art, science and savvy marketing to encourage Utahns to help keep the air healthy by carpooling, using alternative transportation, limited idling and trip-chaining (completing multiple errands at a time to limit unnecessary driving). PSAs are often provocative, funny, edgy and tied to teen pop culture. Winning PSAs are then displayed for education outreach across the state.
The marketing contest raises Utahns’ awareness of air quality issues by engaging youth, who are learning to drive, to understand the air pollution implications of their new driving privilege and ways to preserve air quality, especially during Utah’s polluted winter inversion season. Stafford and McCann’s research indicates that contest participants also influence their parents to engage in clean air actions – in what the researchers call the “Inconvenient Youth” effect.
“Youth have significant influence on their parents,” McCann said. “Our research shows that the contest is having an impact beyond just teens in educating Utahns about how to help keep the air healthy.”
Participating high schools this year included Logan, Ridgeline, Fast Forward, Sky View, Whitehorse (in Montezuma Creek), West Side, Preston, Grand County (in Moab) and Granger (in West Valley City). Southern Idaho high schools were included because they share the same air shed with Utah.
“We had so many outstanding entries this year,” Stafford said. “Our panel of 28 judges had a difficult time selecting the best ones,” Stafford said. About $6000 in cash and gift cards were awarded to the finalists and state winners, all generously donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
For more information, see http://cleanaircontest.usu.edu/. For copies of the winning PSAs for display, contact Edwin Stafford at ed.stafford@usu.edu.