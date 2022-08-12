Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year.
The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.
Smithfield, Richmond and Lewiston, all on the north end of the valley, gave notice of their withdrawal from the consortium early this month. Although officials of the towns have not publicly commented on their intentions, indications are they will join forces in contracting with an outside provider.
“This was done based on our own research,” Richmond Mayor Paul Erickson said of the decision. “While we appreciated the dialogue of the group and the concern for all people in the valley, the consensus of the council, mayor and city staff is that more appropriate and controllable solutions for our community exist outside the consortium than within it.”
North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, who helped organize the 18-town consortium that also includes Cache County, said she doesn’t expect the loss of three partners to damage the group’s efforts, but she wishes they had stayed on.
“I was disappointed simply because I think this is really kind of the only chance that we have to determine what a countywide system would look like, what it costs. So to close the door on that piece of information, to say ‘We don’t care what that piece of information is, we’re going to do something different’ I think it’s short sighted,” Peterson said. “But I think we still retain quite a bit of power by being in a big group of cities with the county that can use that efficiency as a big group to get a good price from the haulers.”
The consortium sent out a request for bids from private trash haulers, and five companies showed an interest. The bids are due Sept. 9, and the group will use that information to decide whether to contract out or consider creating its own service.
Logan has long been the sole provider of trash-collection services in Cache County, but the city decided this year it wanted to step back from the role, a move Mayor Holly Daines attributed to county growth and the difficulties of conducting operations outside its borders. A February announcement giving outside service areas two year’s notice of service termination generated frustration among some valley municipal leaders, but relations seemed cordial in April when North Logan’s Mayor Peterson and River Heights Mayor Jason Thompson announced formation of the consortium, saying they were working with Logan officials for a smooth transition.
Then a bombshell dropped.
In March, on the final day of the Utah Legislature’s 2022 session, Cache Valley Rep. Casey Snider offered an amendment to a somewhat routine tire-recycling bill that effectively required Logan to deposit all revenue generated by its new North Valley Landfill into the coffers of Cache County. Although the governor did not sign the legislation, it automatically went into law after a requisite waiting period. However, it is not scheduled to take effect until July 2023.
Snider laughed on Tuesday when asked about the unusual maneuver, which he says was never intended to actually be enforced but rather to leverage Logan toward helping out more in the transition.
“The whole impetus behind the legislation was to hopefully bring all parties to the table with an outcome that would be beneficial to Logan and Cache County and work as a community like we always have, and so hopefully this has facilitated that,” he said. “There have been some pretty good conversations (since the legislation) between cities and the county and I would say that we’re in a good place working towards solutions that I think are going to be sustainable in the long term for everybody involved.”
Asked if town or county leaders put him up to it making the amendment, Snider said no, it was his own idea.
“When you don’t sleep, that’s kind of what happens,” he told The Herald Journal.
Logan Mayor Holly Daines found no humor in the move, and shortly after the legislative session, Logan issued a statement saying it would cease operations at the new landfill as of July 2023 — on the mandated payment transfer date — and was shortening the grace period for outside trash collection customers from two years to one, as allowed in the original garbage contract with the towns and the county.
“The legislation clearly targeted Logan city,” Daines said this week in explaining Logan’s decision to match Snider’s hardball tactic with one of its own. But neither Daines nor Snider expressed an interest in escalating things further, and talks initiated since the standoff have brought pledges of concessions from both sides.
Daines said she is drafting a memorandum of understanding stipulating Logan will extend the termination timeline to three years if Snider repeals the landfill amendment in the next session of the Legislature. In that event, Logan will additionally provide funding from its Environmental Enterprise Fund to aid the county in developing a garbage collection master plan.
The Logan mayor said in the interest of fairness, the city is also talking with the towns about establishing a landfill rate-setting committee.
“We want them to plan a good transition. It’s taken us six months to get to this point, we’re trying to work with people, we want them to be successful,” she said.
North Logan’s Mayor Peterson said no valley mayors that she knows of were involved the Snider legislation, but she thinks it ultimately helped matters.
“I think it’s been important because it brings everyone to the table, but I think it did set some people on their heels when it happened,” Peterson said. “It really made Logan city mad. What they bring up in a lot of the meetings is ‘How are we going to get that removed or amended?’”
For his part, Snider said, “We’ll be repealing the legislation unless there is some sort of dramatic change which I don’t foresee. … I will say to the mayor’s credit and to Logan’s credit that they have been fair partners.”