Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year.

The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.

Charlie McCollum is the managing editor of The Herald Journal.

