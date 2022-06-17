Results of the countywide Open Space Advocacy Committee’s survey sent to 1000 residents in May show the majority of Cache County’s residents approve open space.
Jack Draxler, former state congressman and North Logan Mayor and current co-chair of the open space committee, presented the survey results on Tuesday at Cache County’s bimonthly council meeting with Steve Daniels, a retired Utah State University professor in sociology, social work and anthropology, who was also the Community Development Specialist for USU’s extension.
The second co-chair, Eric Eliason, who Draxler described as being the brains behind the survey, did not attend due to illness.
According to Daniels, the purpose of the survey was two-fold — to identify the open space conservation values Cache Valley residents care about, and to determine how much they are willing to pay into a bond to preserve that space. Responses were gathered through phone, email, and in-person contact.
181 answers were eventually collected, making the response rate somewhere around 20%.
To keep the survey as accurate as possible, county residents who found out about the survey and sought it out to participate rather than being randomly selected were excluded from the results presented to the council.
The survey shows 75% of respondents felt it was very important to preserve agricultural open space in the South and North gateways of the valley, and 72% felt it was very important to preserve agricultural open space in non-gateway areas. 87% of respondents felt it was very important to preserve scenic lands and vistas, and 75% felt it was very important to add trails, trail connections, and facilities in the valley.
“Every time I would go and knock on a door in Hyde Park, and people would give these numbers again and again and again, I was just astounded,” Daniels said on how many people expressed a strong sense of importance in maintaining scenic lands and vistas. “I kept pounding on the door saying, ‘Well maybe this will be the grump.’ And I never did find the grump.”
Survey results regarding waterways and wildlife reflect similar results, with 90% reportedly feeling it’s very important to protect open space around waterways and 85% feeling the same way towards open space providing wildlife habitat.
By asking respondents not only to express their interest in preserving open space but also how much they were willing to pay to support their matter, the survey also showed people were willing to pay an average amount of $38.10 per year.
Daniels said a $32 to $35 average cost per household would fund a $20 to $25 million, twenty-year bond.
“Some of the people that we talked to said, ‘Well, it’s too late,’” Daniels said. “You won’t have enough money. You won’t make a difference.”
He explained the potential $20 million bond could be stretched into more overall conservation money when leveraged to use other potential sources of funds. In the presentation to the council, Daniels showed a possible example of how a relatively small amount of bond money could be used to conserve open land. It attributed 25% of necessary money to landowner contribution, 25% to state LeRay McAllister Conservation Funds, 50% to Federal conservation funds, and 10% to due diligence cost. This distribution would allow the county to pay $200,000 to preserve open space on land appraised at $2,000,000. Daniels said this model of distribution represents a best-case scenario.
“If this bond measure was able to cover just that 10%, that leverages your money 10 to 1,” Daniels said, referring to the due diligence cost. “Instead of doing 20 projects with this money, or 10 projects with this money, you could do 10 times that much — 100 projects. That, I think, would start to make a difference in the footprint of development around the county.”
Daniels explained to The Herald Journal that bond funds will be necessary to secure money from other sources.
“You need to be thinking about the impact of the bond as being extended through thoughtful and creative leveraging,” he said. “You got to prime the pump.”
Draxler addressed the county’s rapid development and how it relates to conserving open space, specifying the conservation effort is not anti-development.
“We’ve been pretty surprised at the response. We knew that there was quite a bit of concern in the valley regarding the pace of development,” Draxler said. “We know that we can do both. We can pass a bond and begin preserving some critical open space and have appropriate development, and we certainly don’t want to feel like we’re pitting open space versus development.”
Draxler also expressed the committee’s desire to approach the council about putting an issue on November’s ballot to allow voters to choose whether they are willing to fund a conservation bond.
“We are not asking you to raise taxes,” Draxler said to the council. “We’re only asking you to place an issue on the ballot and see if the citizens are interested and willing to support.”
County Council Member Gordon Zilles expressed his surprise at the survey’s results showing people not only supported the preservation of open space but are willing to show their support through their dollar.
“I thought, ‘Well, every time I’ve ever seen these surveys, it’s always positive until you ask them how much they’re willing to pay,’” Zilles said. “I was surprised that even when you ask them what they were willing to pay, it was better than what it has been in the past.”
County Executive David Zook, who formed the Open Space Advocacy Committee earlier this year, said the survey’s findings echo what he’s been hearing from valley residents since he was elected.
“The reason why we’re talking about this is because we’re experiencing rapid growth,” Zook said. “That growth is likely to continue, and the only way we’re going to be able to preserve the open space that makes Cache Valley beautiful is if we take action — proactive action — to preserve it.”