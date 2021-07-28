You've probably seen them, especially if you've spent much time in the outdoors in the past few years: Large, 4-wheel-drive vans, often white, but sprouting all sorts of mods like custom suspension and tires, bike racks, cargo racks, beds, fridges, running water and solar panels.
The "adventure van" trend has exploded in the past few years, and an expo dedicated to these rugged, rolling recreation machines is setting up camp in Cache Valley this weekend.
The Adventure Van Expo will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Cache Events Center and Fairgrounds in Logan.
"It's a cool event, and right here at our own Fairgrounds," said Sean Michael, a professor in Utah State University's outdoor product design & development program.
The expo offers something for outdoors enthusiasts whether they already have adventure vans, they're planning to outfit a van and would like to meet builders, or they're just curious about the trend, according to promoter Neil Morse. With more than 50 vendors attending, including Specialized as the expo's bike sponsor, the event may be worth checking out even for those not specifically interested in vans.
"There's going to be a smaller off-roading segment, a camping segment," Morse said. "There's going to be companies there that sell (camping) meals, there's a local container company, there's a local lighting company. Some of these companies cross over into the 4-by-4 market."
USU outdoor product design students will be repairing outdoors gear free of charge at their own booth, Michael said.
A few things drew the expo to Logan, including nearby recreation opportunities but also the grass and shade at the Fairgrounds and Cache Event Center. The governor's Office of Outdoor Recreation played a role in promotion and helping bring the expo to Utah. While van builders from all around the nation come to the expo, Morse said, Utah is becoming an adventure van hotspot.
Adventure vans have been gaining traction lately. They're roomier and more decked-out than the camper vans of yore, since builders often start with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the Ford Transit and the Dodge Promaster.
"These are great," Michael said. "For instance, I'm 6'3". I can stand up inside of them in the high-roof models. So they're roomy and they actually drive quite nice."
Smaller camper vans are still around, and they're benefiting from the growing adventure van industry, as well.
"Sometimes they (campers) want a smaller platform," Michael said. "So the Vanagons and people who are using an Econoline or a smaller, midsize van are doing the same things, they just can't stand up in them quite the same way."
While adventure vans are smaller than RVs, that reduced footprint means they fit in standard parking spaces, and 4-wheel or all-wheel drive and extra horsepower helps them handle rougher roads.
The COVID-19 pandemic supercharged the outdoors and RV industries, and Morse said it's especially boosted adventure vans.
With the pandemic lingering, "people take hotels and having to go to restaurants out of the equation," Morse said. "We are kind of part of the RV industry, and that's up 50% over last year. The whole thing has just gone nuts for us, as well."
For more info, visit www.adventurevanexpo.com/utah.