veterans golf

Jake Blair, left, gives Adam Sears a lesson on chipping the ball on Monday at the Logan Golf & Country Club.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah veterans took to the Logan Country Club golf course on Monday afternoon as part of “Veterans on Course,” a program that holds frequent golf competitions for veterans across the state.

Organized by the Utah Golf Foundation, the nonprofit branch of the Utah Golf Association, the initiative has hosted a veterans’ competition in Logan for the past five years.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you