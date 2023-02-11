Jamie Buttars believes he could name roughly half of his regular customers at Cache Coffee and More.
Whenever he’s in the coffee house, he greets people as soon as they walk in, launching into playful banter and asking them details about their lives.
“We don’t have customers,” Jamie said. “We have family.”
No matter who comes in or whether they buy anything, Jamie and his staff let them know they’re welcome to hang around. Often, employees from nearby stores visit the dining room to eat during their lunch breaks.
The shop is decorated in a way that may not immediately give off the welcoming atmosphere it promotes.
Among coffee packages decorated with guns and sinister messages to people who mess with the second amendment, are t-shirts with sayings like “Make Anxiety your Btch” and a sign stating, “If you’re looking for a sign not to kill yourself today, this is it.”
Jamie regularly gives newcomers a tour of the coffee shop, filling them in on the background of the medals, flags, badges, patches, photographs, and artwork adorning the walls and shelves.
Starting at the front counter, he pulls a large case filled with various instruments from behind a glass panel.
“This is the chemical test kit from 1954,” he begins, “Jan and her husband found it in a garage sale, still has a ton of stuff in it.”
Moving on, he points to a nearby medal, identifying it as a purple heart.
“One of our customer’s uncles went down on the Indian Ocean,” he says, nodding towards an aged letter. “The telegram they sent when they found the body.”
He ventures further from the counter and points out two pictures of grinning dogs.
“Those are the two sheriff’s dogs that passed away in the line of duty,” he says.
Next, he shows a painting he received from a customer, explaining that because she cannot move her arms or legs, she completed the art piece with her mouth.
Finally, he walks to a shelf behind the counter installed above the cappuccino machine.
There’s a cardboard carrier one beer shy of a six-pack next to a yellow plastic coffee cup displaying the Marine Corps Seal.
“The guy’s name is Brian,” Jamie says, pointing to a photo near the cup. “He took his own life in November.”
He motions towards the cup.
“The Marine mug — that was Herb’s,” he says.
He states he’s lost eight or nine customers — family members, as he puts it — since opening.
Jamie’s sturdy voice and robust figure remain solid as he talks about dead friends.
If it wasn’t for the slightly awkward spacing between his words or the somewhat prolonged stares into the distance, one might not see his pain at all.
A changed view“Jamie was always of the belief that suicide was a very selfish thing to do,” Mindie Buttars said. “He thought that was the coward’s way.”
Mindy is Jamie’s business partner, co-parent and fiancé.
After years of coaching little league football, she said, he finally began to question his views on self-harm after one of his players died by suicide.
“If you’re looking at a faucet, and you barely turn it on,” Mindy explained, “that’s what his opinion of the whole thing was, it just started to open up just a little bit.”
Jamie remembers the situation. After the child died, he said, people in the community looked for someone to blame. They chose the boy’s father, saying he was responsible for the mental agony his son had been facing. Months later, the father followed his son and died by suicide.
“To see the mindset that some of these people are in when they’re going to do that,” he said. “It’s sad to see somebody that far off.”
For Mindie, the football player’s death made Jamie call his beliefs on self-harm into question. Once he had friends struggle through suicidal thoughts, his perspective completely changed.
In crisisLee Elmer, one Cache Coffee’s first patrons, still frequents the establishment today. Had he chosen a different location for his caffeinated brew, he doubts he would still be alive.
“From 2009 until I met Jamie was pretty much — I hate to say it — the worst part of my life,” Elmer said.
After he found Cache Coffee in its first week as a physical location, Elmer found Jamie to be someone he could open up to.
“Most of the time, I don’t want to talk to people,” he said. “But I’ll come in here and I’ll talk to people that want to talk because it’s a safe environment.”
He began speaking about experiences that weighed on him — things such as injuries he sustained serving overseas in the military and traumatic, violent moments burnt into his brain.
Before meeting Jamie, he had tried to end his life on two different occasions.
“All of the people I should have been able to lean on, I couldn’t,” Elmer said. “They didn’t understand anything I was trying to explain to them.”
Talking to Jamie was different. He wouldn’t sugar-coat anything, and he didn’t pretend to comprehend concepts he couldn’t grasp.
A pamphlet titled “Talking with a Veteran in Crisis” was released by the Department of Veterans Affairs to help individuals who find themselves in positions like Jamie’s. The pamphlet states that it’s helpful to not feigning a false understanding of what a veteran is experiencing.
“He would literally tell me, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about,’” Elmer remembered. “Explain it to me.’”
Elmer served in Iraq from 2003 to 2004. During this time, he was — in his words — “blown up.”
Driving a vehicle near a marketplace, he turned past the center of a town, and his world suddenly shifted.
“Everything went white, and then everything blacked out,” he said. “I remember seeing the people in the marketplace standing there and then disappearing in the white light ... they pulled me out of the vehicle, checked me. Basically, because of the compression of the concussion, it actually knocked me out.”
Once he had reclaimed consciousness, reality met him with a gruesome sight: He had run over an improvised explosive device.
“There was a huge crater,” he said. “The best way I can explain it is a lot of blood everywhere.”
Elmer paused at this point in the story. Finding words to express his thoughts seemed to become more challenging.
“It’s kind of weird,” he said. “Everybody talks about things like that that happen fast … at the time we just kind of moved on, didn’t process it or anything.”
It was only after being discharged due to a different injury that the delayed processing took its toll.
“Your feelings and stuff start to come out,” he said. “You see human beings there, and then they just disappear. It’s kind of weird in a very strange way, and things like that haunt me … we’re put in positions that most people never have to go through. And because we are put in these positions, we do and see things that you’re not supposed to see.”
Elmer’s military training hadn’t prepared him to handle what the blast did to his mind years after the IED itself was detonated. Jamie became the domino that helped Elmer begin his search for help.
“He helped me start looking at things differently,” Elmer said.
Eventually, Elmer contacted the VA and received the opportunity to enter the Strong Hope Military Program — a residential treatment experience tailored to veterans. Before committing to the program, he felt like it was his last alternative to suicide.
The program helped him work through those thoughts.
During group therapy sessions, he began to understand that while his experience was his own, he wasn’t suffering through the trauma alone.
After the program ended, he needed a place to stay while he got back on his feet and looked for a home. He lived in Jamie’s trailer while he did so.
About a year after the residential treatment, he arrived at Cache Coffee with a 5.56-caliber cartridge, an unused piece of ammunition he’d been holding onto.
“I literally had the bullet in my hand, and I shook his hand and told him thanks,” Elmer recalled. “‘I want you to know that you really saved my life.’”
At the time, he was scared to tell his friend how close he had been to dying.
“Now I’m like I don’t know why I was scared to tell him,” Elmer said.
But not every struggling Cache Coffee customer has had as positive of an outcome.
June 4 of last year, Jamie and Mindie received news that their friend Herbert Haller had gone missing.
Jamie was in the shop when he received a phone call from Haller’s girlfriend informing him of the situation.
The couple had gotten into a fight, the girlfriend told him. Worried about Haller’s mental state, she had stashed his firearms in a closet. He found them and fired a cartridge in the house. When Haller left armed, she let him go, concerned about her son’s safety.
Jamie went to Logan Canyon to search. Mindie went to Blacksmith Fork Canyon.
“Jamie was out until almost four that morning,” she recalled. “I pulled in my driveway around one.”
The next day, the coffee shop’s staff reached out for help on social media. Though people were willing to do what they could, no one reported having seen Haller.
“Everybody was up looking in different canyons, different places,” Mindie said. “They were pulling into every single campground. This was at 9 o’clock at night. They got out of the car, and they saw him lying under a tree.”
Mindie and Jamie received the news over the phone. “‘If you can get everyone back down, bring them back down because he’s just been found…’”
Mindie’s voice grew more uneasy as she relived the call.
“‘…and he’s not alive.’”
Surrounded by loyal customers in Cache Coffee more than a year later, it was apparent that Haller’s absence still weighs heavily on the friends he left behind.
The five-pack of beer Jamie had pointed out during the tour still sat next to Haller’s cup above the cappuccino machine.
“That beer actually was Herb’s,” Mindie said. “You can only get that Milk Stout in Colorado, right Chris?”
A man sitting nearby confirmed. The beer had been a gift to him from Haller.
The day he learned about his friend’s death, he cracked one open, drank it, and signed the carton:
“This one’s for you, big guy.”
Giving back
Losing friends has inspired Jamie and Mindie to do more for individuals who struggle with mental health issues.
Last fall, Cache Coffee received a gun safe. It was donated by the Marine Corps Auxiliary League after Al’s Sporting Goods offered the small stronghold at a reduced price.
Inside, there are a variety of weapons owned by community members.
Even before he had the safe, Jamie and Mindie had started receiving firearms from members of the community who’s loved ones wanted to distance them from their weapons. After realizing such a resource might have saved Haller’s life, they worked to get something more official.
Elmer — who has left his firearm in the safe before — explained the value of being able to store his gun out of immediate reach without getting the police involved. He said handing the weapon over to law enforcement came with a heavy risk of confiscation.
“A lot of people that are in trouble or are having thoughts of suicide,” Elmer explained, “don’t want to lose anything that they have.”
He said this can mean that people struggling with severe mental health issues might be even more hesitant to turn their guns over to law enforcement.
“As the thoughts and stuff progress worse and worse, it’s like easy access,” he said. “If they’re feeling that bad, and they want to give their gun up, they shouldn’t have to feel like they’re going to lose it or get charged with something.”
Though many of the guns stored in the safe have been handed over by veterans, the resource is not exclusively provided for U.S. service members. Anyone feeling the need to get rid of a means of suicide is welcome to add their piece to the collection.
Steps forward
“I knew I was going to give back,” Jamie says, thinking about the early days of Cache Coffee. “I didn’t always give back like we do.”
The current temperature of coffee beans roasting in an industrial machine is displayed on a screen in Jamie’s line of sight. Though the process is largely automated, he has to pour the beans in the machine, adjust levers and knobs to ensure they are exposed to the right amount of heat, and open a hatch to allow the finished product to slide into a bucket.
Sometimes, he says, it feels like he’s doing the job other organizations have devoted themselves to do. While he’s happy to help and has no plans of slowing his charitable efforts, he finds it curious how many people have slipped through the cracks.
“I’ve called out the other nonprofits in the valley,” he said. “Why are people coming to me?”
On top of roasting coffee beans, co-running a physical shop and volunteering countless hours to fundraising and service, he still works a second job as an auto-tech where he averages 65-70 hours a week.
If he gave less, Mindie says, he wouldn’t need the extra source of income.
“One thing I do in therapy is trying to bring my emotions together,” he says.
He has a hard time feeling a sense of gratification from the community work he’s done.
Sometimes, however, he’ll get a small reminder.
After a recent therapy session, he noticed a man standing purposefully behind his truck. The man said he had hit a point where he was drunk on the south side of town. A first responder brought him inside the coffee shop to help him sober up.
“I’m like, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ He’s like ‘I know you; I’ve been in your store.’”
