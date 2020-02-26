“And I'm proud to be an American / Where at least I know I'm free,” sang Ron Hamilton, a member of the local Marine Corps League. “And I won't forget the men who died / Who gave that right to me.”
Hamilton’s voice echoed through the top floor of the Bluebird Restaurant during a Tuesday evening event to recognize the 75th anniversary of the flag raising during the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima.
The 36-day battle took place on a small island southeast of Japan, which to this day sparks memories of long, fierce days for those who fought there. The flag raising is memorialized in an iconic photo of five Marines and a sailor raising the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi.
Among the nearly 70,000 U.S. Marines who landed on Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945, to fight was Loyd Lewis, a Cache Valley native.
More than 25,000 were injured and nearly 7,000 men died during those five weeks, including Lewis’s twin brother, Boyd.
At 93 years old, Lewis was in attendance and was asked to stand and be recognized during the event as other members of the Marine Corps League and other guests offered a standing ovation for his service.
“I remember last year when I first met Loyd Lewis; I was so excited to thank him for all that he has done,” said Megan Hoferitza, who came with her family and their neighbor, a member of the Marine Corps League.
Hoferitza walked over to meet Lewis with her father, an Air Force veteran, and was caught off-guard when Lewis stood to greet her.
“He stood up and shook my hand. After thanking him for his service, he looked at me and said, ‘I did it for you,’ and that impacted me a lot,” Hoferitza said with tears in her eyes.
Samuel Owen, a Vietnam veteran, said there is a special reverence throughout this event and he has felt it every year he has attended since moving to the valley 11 years ago. This year, a slideshow featured photos of Iwo Jima 75 years ago and photos of the island today, along with a special tribute to the Navajo code talkers who aided efforts through secret communications.
“The fact that they still want to get together and do this is really special,” Owen said. “Once a Marine, always a Marine.”
That sentiment was echoed by Al Lieske, a member of the Marine Corps League, as he highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifices that are made by those who serve.
“Only a few Americans choose the dangerous and necessary work of fighting our nation’s enemies. As a consequence of that choice, some have paid the ultimate price,” said Al Lieske, addressing the crowd. “Tonight, we gather in the shadows of greatness. Though our fallen can no longer take part in our traditions, they will always be a part of us and who we are.”