If you're thinking of getting or gifting a pet, one thing is absolutely necessary in the eyes of Utah State University professor and veterinary diagnostician Jane Kelly: commitment. Too often, she said, future pet owners are unprepared for or uneducated about the requirements of the animal's care, and both the owner and the pet suffer for it.
This problem is compounded every Easter, when gifting seasonally appropriate animals like ducklings, chicks or rabbits is not uncommon, often intended as a surprise for the recipient and new caretaker.
“It's a lovely thought, and they are so cute, but they're not toys; they're years of commitment to properly take care of them,” Kelly said. “You'd have to really make sure the person who's receiving the gift is fully prepared for that commitment.”
Unexpected pet ownership can be disastrous both for the animal and the owner. Ducks, chickens and rabbits can live for a long time, turning a seemingly small gift for a loved one into a yearslong endeavor. Despite their cute appearance, they shouldn’t be gifted “unless you absolutely know that the recipient has the commitment,” Kelly said. “I wouldn't recommend it, I mean, for so many reasons.”
For one, ducklings and chicks aren’t ideal to have as single pets. Without a flock, the animals are likely to experience “extreme distress” in a home pet environment. Additionally, Kelly said, the baby birds are “pretty fragile.”
“Small children might inadvertently hurt them, and then everybody's hearts are gonna be broken,” she said.
Beyond risk to the animals themselves, ducklings and chicks can carry salmonella, which is especially dangerous for very young children or immunosuppressed individuals. Another external problem is excessive noise.
“If you're keeping ducks, they're ducks — so they quack, and your neighbors might not be too delighted about that,” she said, adding ducks also love ponds and can make a mess out of previously well-curated lawns. “If you've got people with nice gardens and lawns and flowerbeds, they're gonna destroy all that, just because of the way they are.”
Kelly herself has ducks at home, but they come with a cost. They had to go out of the way to get a non-quacking breed so as to not disrupt her neighborhood’s quack-free ambience. They also had to install a pond, and come to terms with being unable to have a vegetable garden anywhere near the animals’ turf.
Kelly said rabbits, another popular Easter pet, can make great companions and can live healthy lives as pets as long as owners are properly prepared and aware of caretaking requirements. She recommends keeping just a single rabbit, providing it with a hutch in a shaded area and letting them out at minimum daily to graze and stretch their legs.
“Like any pet, you've got to check on them every day. It's not something you can just put in a hutch or put in your backyard and then do nothing with. So for the proper care, there's veterinary care involved and proper nutrition and all those things. But they do, given all that, make a good pet.”
Kelly recommended prospective rabbit owners adopt from a local shelter, and to try to find an adult rabbit socialized around humans. Rabbits, like their feathered Easter counterparts, are also easy to mishandle and injure, but the adults are somewhat sturdier. They also face threats from local predators — owners should keep an eye out for feral cats in the neighborhood, as they will readily target rabbits.
At the end of the day, Kelly said, people should avoid giving any pets as gifts without proper preparation and expectations.
“Be very very careful about giving pets — even puppies and kittens, that's years of commitment. It's so sad when they come back to the shelter, get given back or abandoned,” Kelly said. “I think a much better gift would be flowers or chocolate eggs or something — even Peeps.”