Terryl Warner is honored for her 25 years of service during the Cache County Council meeting on Tuesday.

Terryl Warner, the director of Cache County Victims Services, was given a standing ovation during Tuesday’s regular council meeting as she was recognized for 25 years of service with the county.

Interim County Attorney Dane Murray mentioned how there are many reasons to celebrate Warner and focused on an email he and Council Chair David Erickson received in March.


