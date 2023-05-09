...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Terryl Warner is honored for her 25 years of service during the Cache County Council meeting on Tuesday.
Terryl Warner, the director of Cache County Victims Services, was given a standing ovation during Tuesday’s regular council meeting as she was recognized for 25 years of service with the county.
Interim County Attorney Dane Murray mentioned how there are many reasons to celebrate Warner and focused on an email he and Council Chair David Erickson received in March.
The sender was an individual who had been involved in a traumatic incident in February. Though Murray didn’t go into detail, he said a woman died, and described the situation as awful and the scene as horrific.
“Terryl responded at the request of law enforcement because of the traumatic incident that affected that family,” Murray explained.
He quoted directly from the email to further explain the significance of Warner’s actions.
“At some point Terryl realized my brother needed medical attention for his mental health and that my niece was not able to care for him on her own,” the unnamed sender wrote. “Another ambulance was summoned to transport my brother to Logan Regional Hospital with instructions that he not be released to anyone but his son who was on his way but would not arrive for more than 11 hours.”
Because Warner had the insight to do so, the email later explained, she likely saved the man’s life.
“It saved our family from a double tragedy because of the mental state he was in,” Murray read from the email.
The family also recognized several other actions Warner took to cover the logistics of the situation, thereby allowing the family members to worry about each other.
As well as ensuring individuals who were exposed to the traumatic situation would not be left alone, she also contacted a restoration company and connected them with the homeowner’s insurance and secured services for the family they weren’t aware were available.
“They recognized her for knowing what needed to be done when they were all still reeling from trauma,” Murray said.
He went on to read a portion of the email that he said describes Warner well.
“She isn’t just intelligent and knowledgeable, she truly cares,” the sender wrote. “I cannot find the words to express my gratitude for what she did for my brother.”
On a more personal note, Murray added that during his eight years in the county attorney’s office, Warner has made the greatest impact on his career.
“For 25 years, Terryl has worked for Cache County doing the things that I read about day in and day out,” he said. “I just want to honor Terryl for her service and the work she does every single day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.