A video showing a Ridgeline High School student cutting down an LBGTQ flag during a school diversity celebration on Tuesday is getting wide circulation on social media and generating controversy.
The video shows a student standing along a concourse in the school commons area, where flags from around the world were on display for Diversity Week. The male student then appears to cut or unfasten the flag from the display, and as it dropped to the ground, the room filled with loud cheers of fellow students, mixed with a few jeers.
School administrators could not be reached for comment Tuesday night, but the video was being shown and passed around widely on social media, with comments running the gamut.
“Everyone who supported what happened in the commons after school today, I’m ashamed of you,” wrote one student. “Just because you don’t support them (LGBTQ individuals) and aren’t a part of that community, doesn’t give you the right to disrespect them. This is not how Ridgeline students should act, and to my friends who supported taking down of the LGBTQ flag, gain some respect for people’s differences — there are people fighting battles you do NOT know or understand. Let people live their lives and go live your own. We need to all accept everyone for who they are, even if we don’t agree.”
Another student emailed The Herald Journal with this comment and description of what happened:
“I feel attacked, and I know others do too. Today at Ridgeline High School someone was fixing a pride flag that had been flipped over. Some kids started booing when they did this. Another student was trying to keep them from fixing the flag. Then another student came and cut it off with a knife. Not only did he feel the need to remove the flag, he also used a knife. There are videos of this.”
Ridgeline Principal Brittany Foster did not respond to a phone voicemail on the matter Tuesday night, and it is not know if she was aware of the incident at that time.