Many social issues have been on the forefront of people’s minds this year, including human trafficking and protecting children. One Cache Valley non-profit is taking a step to help those in need this holiday season.
“We want to make sure that abused children are cared for in their time of need and ensure that Cache County is a community that is nurturing. I know that we are as a community but to really come out and show our support for the Children's Justice Center, I think it's a good opportunity.” said Karina Brown, President of the Friends of the Cache County Children’s Justice Center Board.
Since the pandemic has put strains on many non-profits, the board members wanted to do something to provide more support for the center during the holidays and decided to host their first virtual action.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.