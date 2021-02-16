Applications for matching grants for out of area marketing and new event development are now available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, 199 North Main St. The deadline is March 1 at 5 p.m.
Nonprofit organizations may receive up to $1,500 in matching funds in two categories: first, toward advertising existing events in markets outside the area; and second, creating events that will entice visitors to spend at least one night in an area hotel. Preference is given to events held from Oct. 1-May 15, traditionally slower months for local hoteliers. This year the Bureau’s advisory board is especially happy to entertain applications for Cache Valley events any time of year.
“We want to do everything we can to support events taking place this year,” said Deb Harvey, advisory board chair. “After such a devastating year economically and emotionally, we need events for visitors and locals alike to enjoy.”
Out of area marketing funds assist events, activities, festivals, conferences and programs with marketing efforts outside Cache, Rich, Box Elder, Franklin and Bear Lake Counties. Previous awards have been made to organizations presenting outdoors events, arts events and festivals such as Top of Utah Marathon, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, Cache Valley Cruise-In, Celebrate America, Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre and others.
Event development funds must be used toward expenses to establish a new attraction, event, activity, festival or program held in Cache Valley. Organizations may receive event development funding for a maximum of three years.
“Our main goal is to increase hotel stays in Cache Valley, so we’re looking for events and marketing strategies that will bring people here overnight,” said Julie Hollist Terrill, director.
Previous event development awards have been made to the Gran Fondo, Wasatch Back Relay, Cache Bash softball tournament, Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous, Fall Harvest Days at the American West Heritage Center, the Block Art and Film Festival and others.
The money for the grants comes from transient room taxes collected by hotels in Cache County. Each applicant may only receive up to $1,500 total. Applications are due March 1 at 5 p.m. Applications are available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau or can be downloaded at explorelogan.com For more information, call 435-755-1890.