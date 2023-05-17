Residents of Creekside RV Park in south Logan are still dealing with the impact of flooding from the Blacksmith Fork River.
Water is receding, but residents said they are disappointed they still have not heard from the company that owns the park, Boulder Ranch LLC based in Provo, besides a written letter with an April date on it.
“We’ve heard nothing,” said park resident Elisha Ruesch, who has since moved to a local motel because she needs power to supply her oxygen. Electricity has been turned off at the park for safety.
What residents have received, however, has been an outpouring of help from community members.
Ruesch said a few other park residents, primarily those with health concerns, also have moved to the motel with the rooms being funded by local donations.
“People have really stepped up to help out,” she said.
On Tuesday, a day after The Herald Journal published a story about the flooding, community members turned out to help sandbag at the park, Ruesch said. They returned on Wednesday.
Creekside residents Richard and Bevelyn Kozma spearheaded the original effort to sandbag the river this past Sunday.
“I would have liked to do something else on Mother’s Day,” Bevelyn said earlier in the week, but she said that’s par for the course at the park — the residents do a lot while waiting for management to respond.
Residents also said the city of Logan hadn’t done much, but the city said that’s just not true. Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphries told The Herald Journal that the park is private property and, as such, the city is limited on what it can do. It did, however, contact the park’s management in April to tell them it needed to be prepare for potential flooding at the site.
“We started meeting with management on April 3 and had several discussions with them to develop a plan for their customers,” he said. “They said they’d take care of it.”
He said he was informed that management went to each trailer to tell the tenants to vacate if they became threated by flood.
“They told the city they had it under control,” Humphreys said, noting he met with management “several times. … We exchanged emails and had phone calls, encouraging them to have their own plan in place for their customers.”
The Herald Journal reported in a previous article that the city capped sewer lines at the site, but Humphreys said no, it was the management company who checked the caps to make sure they were in place.
Also on Wednesday, the city of Logan published a note on its Facebook page, saying for the better part of six weeks officials “have taken proactive steps to warn Creekside RV Park tenants and management of the likelihood of flooding at the Park,” including the April 3 meeting.
“City officials encouraged Park management and tenants to develop a plan for the evacuation of tenants and their RVs should the river flood the area,” the letter continues. “City officials also hung door hangers on RVs in the park warning tenants of the potential flooding. In addition, City officials informed RV management and tenants that the flooding of the Park may require the City to shutoff utilities.”
It also said “Park management was responsive and informed Mr. Humphreys that each tenant had been notified that utilities may be shut off and evacuation of the Park may be necessary.”
A flyer from the company dated April 7 and posted to a door at the on-site management office did inform residents that they should take precautions in case water from the river threatened the park.
“As you know, we have received record amounts of snowfall this year,” the letter reads. “While this is great for the drought, it also imposes an increase risk of flooding at the property due to our proximity to the river. We hereby advise you to be on alert and have a backup plan to relocate your units should flooding become imminent.”
It also informed residents they would be required to move their trailers and other property until it was safe to return.
“Keep in mind if flooding becomes imminent,” the letter states, “utilities will be shut off to the park until it is safe to turn them back on.” It also gave notice that the propane tanks would be removed on April 17.
Bevelyn said they have been without heat since then, and without a community washer and drier since about February. What’s more, she said, most of the park’s tenants do not have anywhere else to go. They were hoping Boulder Ranch, which owns several properties in the valley, would allow them to relocate while the waters receded.
As of Wednesday afternoon, residents still had not heard from management, besides the aforementioned letters and when they were notified power would be shut off. They said they expected more from the company that owns the park, a little help during their plight.
The Herald Journal reached out to Boulder Ranch for comment but did not receive a response by press deadline on Wednesday.
Among the organizations that have helped park residents include the Bear River Association of Governments, the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.
“It’s been like crickets on their end,” Ruesch said of Boulder Ranch. “It’s pretty much how they run everything. But they make sure they get their rent. That’s about the extent of it.”
