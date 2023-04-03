...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly Monday
night through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Law enforcement respond to a bomb threat at Walmart on Friday in North Logan.
On Friday evening, the North Park Police Department identified and apprehended two suspects involved in a bomb threat at the North Logan Walmart.
At around 3:30 p.m., two younger individuals fled the scene after indicating to a Walmart employee that there was a bomb in the store, according to North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich. After the building was evacuated and searched, law enforcement determined there was no viable threat.
According to Goodrich, Walmart employees provided law enforcement with still shots of the two juveniles at around 6 p.m. After the photos of the suspects were released, Goodrich said the North Park Police Department was able to identify who the two juvenile males were in just over an hour.
“When we asked for help, it was almost immediate that we started getting just a flood of information and tips on who these two juveniles were,” Goodrich said.
The two 16-year-old boys were arrested and taken to juvenile detention where they were both charged with a second-degree felony for causing a false alarm, particularly with threatening the use of a weapon of mass destruction.
The two boys said the threat was a joke, according to Goodrich.
“When you start talking about disruption of services and the fear that that caused for hundreds, if not thousands of people, it was a lot for a joke,” Goodrich said. “And there’s a consequence that comes with that. Especially with how things are today. We just have to make sure that everybody’s safe.”
