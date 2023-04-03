bomb threat SECONDARY

Law enforcement respond to a bomb threat at Walmart on Friday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On Friday evening, the North Park Police Department identified and apprehended two suspects involved in a bomb threat at the North Logan Walmart.

At around 3:30 p.m., two younger individuals fled the scene after indicating to a Walmart employee that there was a bomb in the store, according to North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich. After the building was evacuated and searched, law enforcement determined there was no viable threat.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.