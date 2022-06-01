Recently resumed tours of the Minnetonka Cave will face some competition this month from another roadside attraction: the new Logan sewer plant.
The $150 million plant became fully operational in mid-May and will have an official ribbon cutting later in the summer, but in the meantime the public is being invited to tour the facility. If the popularity of tours at other city operations is any indication, there will be a big turnout.
Logan Environmental Department spokeswoman Emily Malik said roughly 400 people arrived at the Logan Landfill on a single day to see how the city’s garbage transfer-station operates, and tours of the former wastewater operation involving the sewer lagoons have also traditionally been a big draw.
The guided tours will run at selected times June 8 through 17. Registration is required and can be completed through a link on the Logan Environmental Department webpage.
General tours, limited to individuals age 13 and up, run close to two hours and require participants to walk about a mile, including trips up and down stairways. “Family friendly tours,” where children and strollers are allowed, run under an hour and do not involve stairs or extensive walking.
The wastewater plant’s manager, Madeline Tennant, will be giving the tours, and she’s a story in herself, having assumed the plant’s top position after serving an internship for Logan while earning an engineering degree at Utah State University.
The new plant has been described by Logan Environmental Director Issa Hamud as one of the most sophisticated in the Western United States and a "monumental accomplishment" for Logan.
Instead of treating sewage primarily though a settling process like the lagoons, the facility employs large treatment tanks, or “reactors,” that aerate the wastewater to reduce ammonia and phosphorus. The plant will also make use of a patented process known as BioMag that uses metal particles to draw sludge down to the bottom of a water clarifier.
The need for a new wastewater system arose in 2010 after a state study detected high phosphorus and ammonia levels in Cutler Reservoir downstream of the lagoons and issued a mandate for more thorough water treatment. Although phosphorus is a nutrient, high levels endanger other stream life and can cause harmful algae blooms like those experienced in Utah Lake in recent years.
“Pretty much all treatment plants are getting stricter regulations on nutrients, specifically phosphorous and nitrogen,” Tennant said. “Typically you have phosphorus in treatment plants from fertilizers, detergent and also just human waste. The lagoons do a really good job of removing organic matter, like fats, fatty acids and things like that that are in human waste, but as far as phosphorous and other nutrients go, you can’t control those biological processes very well by just using big ponds.”
The new plant uses a different bacteria than the lagoons to break down waste, so early this year Logan imported sewage from a comparable plant on the Wasatch Front as part of a “conditioning” process. Wastewater intake levels were gradually increased over the next four months, and now the system is fully operational.
Two of the seven existing sewage lagoons will still be used for backup wastewater collection during high-volume periods, but exactly what happens to the others is somewhat up in the air.
Tennant explained that a state environmental study found the 460-acre lagoon complex to be a significant bird refuge, and as a consequence regulators are requiring Logan to maintain water in all of the ponds. To achieve this, the city is pumping storm drainage there, but this might not be enough, especially during the dry, hot summer months.
“My guess is that we’ll have to start looking at another plan with the state pretty soon because those ponds are huge and they will start to evaporate,” Tennant said.
Ideas for repurposing the lagoons have included creation of a composting site or possibly a solar-panel farm. “But as of now, the state wants to maintain them,” Tennant said.