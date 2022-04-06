With Cache Valley’s drought conditions expected to continue into the immediate future, water experts are providing resources and services to help citizens water more efficiently.
A weekly lawn watering guide is posted on conservewater.utah.gov. Shelby Ericksen, a water conservation coordinator with the Utah Division of Water Resources, recommends residents follow the guide to know when to begin watering and how much they should water. Ericksen also said the division worked with Utah State University last year to give recommendations on how to conserve water during a drought.
“One thing they recommended was the priority of watering where you water your trees first, you know, and then you have your shrubs and your flowers,” Ericksen said. “Grass is last, because grass is resilient.”
To help conserve water, residents of Cache Valley can also visit USU’s Center for Water Efficient Landscaping’s website and sign up for a “water check,” where a team will come to their residence, test sprinkler efficiency and provide recommendations. The service is free to those who request it.
Susan Buffler, the program coordinator for USU’s CWEL extension, said a water check can benefit any homeowner, but can significantly help someone with turf.
“We test mostly on the turf grass area, because most people put twice as much water on their turf than they need to,” Buffler said. “You could actually get by with a lot less water on your turf than people realize.”
Buffler emphasized the water shortage as a current issue in Cache Valley.
“It’s still not good,” Buffler said. “We’re still in this big drought.”
Ericksen said measurements haven’t indicated a potential recovery from last year’s water shortage.
“We had, you know, a really hot, dry summer last year, and we already have low soil moisture going into last year’s watering season. And so we didn’t start off great. And then this winter has been below average,” Ericksen said. “We have not had a substantial year like we were hoping to rebound from last summer.”
Michael Sanchez, the Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of Water Resources, said that the situation is too complex, however, to tell whether 2022 will be better or worse than last year.
“There’s good news about this year, and there’s bad news. The good news is our soil moisture compared to last year was a lot better,” Sanchez said. “But the bad news is our storage is about 10% lower than it was around this time of year. So, yeah, it’s a little complicated.”