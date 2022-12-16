Michael Bingham describes his mind as constantly reeling, and never at a loss for ideas.
“It’s a blessing and a curse,” he said.
That imagination was hard at work when he first heard the popular nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle,” as a child. The line detailing a cow’s exploits over the moon didn’t quite add up unless he took some creative liberty as a reader.
“Cows can barely jump a little ditch. How’s one going to get over the moon,” he said, recalling the ponderings of his younger self. “I dreamed up the idea that, well, someone would have to help it by making a jetpack for the cow.”
As founder of Jump the Moon — a nonprofit organization that aims to make art accessible to all — Bingham has found himself constructing several jetpacks as he works to create methods through which people can express themselves regardless of any challenge they face.
Friday evening, Jump the Moon held a grand opening of their new location during Logan’s gallery walk.
The bright front room of their building — located at 48 N. 100 West in Logan — was filled with artwork and several of the studio’s tools used by individuals with “diversabilities” — Bingham doesn’t use the word “disabilities.”
Lots of artwork was also on display.
Paul Prendergast, an artist who works at the studio, was selling signed copies of his book, “A Christmas Dragon.”
“He works with Santa Claus, he lives at the North Pole,” Prendergast explained. “What’s amazing is that I did the illustrations myself, and the story.”
Sitting near Prendergast’s books was an electric wheelchair that connects to various implements used to make art. This allows a user to operate the wheelchair in a way that drags the implements across a canvas on the floor.
Bingham explained this concept first began when he created an electric wheelchair tool that would hold pens and markers for one of his students when he was an art teacher in the Cache County School District.
The student who inspired the idea graduated over five years ago. She still frequents the studio.
Near the studio’s electric wheelchair was a pendulum where paint could be poured into a swinging pendent.
Bingham said before he used the tool people had shown him a hand-over-hand technique where someone would take the hand of an individual with limited motor skills and drag it across a paper or canvas.
“That’s not their picture,” he said, explaining he wanted to find a way for them to make their own picture.
Using the pendulum, people release the paint-filled pendant which swings in varying patterns.
“You might have to help a little bit,” Bingham said. “But for the most part, it’s just a person using the Earth’s gravitational pull to make art.”
Bingham said Jump the Moon focuses on what people can do. If someone can move even just their eyes or one foot, he said, the studio could find a way for them to create art.
Operating entirely from donations, Bingham said the organization would be able to do more with more resources. They currently have three electric wheelchairs, but no working batteries.
A crayon melting machine lies dormant for the same reason. And the needed batteries cost around $320 a piece.
“Donations are what keep us going,” he said. “We’re trusting this is a great community. They come through. It seems like sometimes — when we feel like we’re just about at the end of the road because we can’t see how we’re going to keep the doors open anymore, somebody steps up and helps us.”
He said volunteers are also helpful, as is the community spreading the word about the studio.
Information on where to donate can be found at JumptheMoon.org.
“We recognize that every living person has value and has something that they can contribute,” he said. “We just want to unlock the possibilities.”
