To the editor:
I had a good day today. I went into three different stores and wore my mask into all three. It felt good knowing I was protecting the workers and customers in the stores from possibly being infected with COVID-19 by me, if I happened to have it but didn't show any symptoms. I feel fine, but you never know, and it’s such a small thing to wear a mask. Bottom line, it felt good to help others.
One thing, though. No one else — not one other person! — in those stores wore a mask to help protect me. Oh well, such is life. Or death.
Al Forsyth
River Heights