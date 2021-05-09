The biggest event of the year at Golden Spike National Historical Park has been to both extremes over the last two years.
Following the biggest crowds it has ever hosted in during the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 2019, the park was empty on May 10 last year after the annual celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s events provided a welcome middle ground for history buffs, railroad enthusiasts and other curious visitors who turned out over the course of the three-day celebration.
With some pandemic-related precautions still in place at National Park Service facilities, this year’s festivities were somewhat scaled back. Daily crowds numbered in the hundreds instead of the tens of thousands who came from around the globe in 2019, and the usual food vendors and some other ancillary activities were absent this year. But the centerpiece of the celebration -- reenactments of the driving of the Golden Spike and live demonstrations of the park’s two working replica locomotives -- remained intact.
For Park Superintendent Brandon Flint, who took over the park’s top position just before the pandemic hit in 2020, it was a welcome sight.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Flint said following the second of three reenactments on Saturday, May 8. “To come out here and talk with folks as they get to see it and hear these locomotives and smell the locomotives and be able to have this event when there’s still a lot of other things that are canceled around the county and the state, I’m just thrilled we’re able to have it, and that so many people wanted to come out.”
Flint’s first official act as superintendent last year was working with his staff to cancel the annual celebration.
“It was a bummer for sure,” he said. “For me, it made for kind of an interesting summer last year because coming out to Golden Spike was something people could still do relatively safely. We could still operate the locomotives and do a lot of that kind of stuff, so I felt good about the fact that we could at least provide some opportunity for people to get out.”
After the limitations of last year, Flint and park staffers are planning to make up for lost time this year with some new events and programs.
In addition to the visitor center and gift shop being open seven days a week, junior ranger programs being offered and regular locomotive demonstrations, he said the park is planning to host a military band concert in early June, and is working on plans for “night sky programming” including star-viewing parties during the summer months. There are also plans for Pioneer Day programs focused on the role of Mormon grading crews in building the railroad.
Final dates and plans for those new events are still being worked out, “but we’ve got a good summer planned,” Flint said.
For more information and updates on upcoming events at the park, visit www.nps.gov/gosp or call (435) 471-2209, ext. 429.