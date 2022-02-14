{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW174670752 BCX4”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW174670752 BCX4” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW174670752 BCX4” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}Every year, the Lindstrom family from Wellsville makes a list of adventures to accomplish before the year’s end.{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW174670752 BCX4” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”} {/span}{/div}
The first adventure on the list for 2022?
Build an igloo.
Erika Lindstrom had the idea, and it only took one "Let's build an igloo," for her wife, Kyra Lindstrom, to respond with "OK, how big?"
They were not alone in their endeavor. Their two sons, Desmond and Cavin Lindstrom, helped with the construction of the backyard igloo.
When Erika came up with the idea, she was trying to find ways to brave the rest of the winter season. She thought having a project to work on — that took place in the cold — would change her mindset towards the season.
"I also have never met somebody who has built an igloo," Erika said.
With the holiday season filled with freezing temperatures, the Lindstroms began igloo construction on Jan. 2. The first step was freezing a mixture of water and snow in plastic storage containers to make blocks. However, when the family started work, Erica said they encountered a bit of a setback.
"After the first batch was done being frozen, we had a heatwave change in the forecast that melted all of them," Erika said.
Because of this, every day under 32 degrees was a "godsend," Erika said.
Additionally, third-grader Cavin found freezing the blocks was the hardest part of the whole project.
"We had to freeze the box, pry them out, put them together, and then wait another day," Cavin said.
The family had to come up with different methods to get the blocks out of the containers, including bouncing them or running hot water over them.
While Erika and Kyra did most of the lifting and building, the boys applied "mortar" between ice blocks. The mortar was a mixture of snow and water that acted as filler to connect the blocks together when frozen.
This was first-grader Desmond's favorite part of the activity.
Near the beginning of building the igloo, there were times when the family considered giving up.
"The motivation to go out in the cold and actually build it was not there," Kyra said. But once the family had built around four or five layers, their confidence grew in the project.
"We could see it take a shape at that point," Erika said.
The igloo took over a month to complete, and due to Erika and Kyra getting COVID, they couldn't finish the curve on the top of the igloo, though they ended up with structure that stood 6 ft. — enough to fit a small group of people.
The Lindstrom's adventure list was made so the family could spend quality time together, but also for them to learn and grow together.
With how tedious the work was, Kyra said the biggest thing she learned from the igloo was patience.
"I learned that I needed more muscles," Desmond said.
Hard work, however, was the biggest lesson the Lindstroms learned. And all that hard work proved to be satisfying for the family in the end.
Having labored over a project not often accomplished in the area, Erika and her family were proud.
"I can't prove this — but I like to think no one else in Wellsville has built an igloo like this," Erika said.
"I'm just proud that I built an igloo," Desmond said.
With one of the walls of the igloo collapsing on Friday, the Lindstrom's decided to call an end to the structure. They found success not in building or finishing the igloo, but in what it brought to the family and the time they got to spend together.
Desmond and Cavin said because building the igloo was so hard, they are prepared to do harder things in the future.
The Lindstroms have many more adventures planned this year including ghost hunting and geocaching in each county of Utah.
"Next, we could build a snow cave in the mountains," Erika said. "That would be fun."