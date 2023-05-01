...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 600 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- The river has reached its minimum for the day and is
increasing again.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet expected late this evening.
Additional peaks above flood stage are expected Tuesday,
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
A house sits vacant in Wellsville as seen on Monday morning.
Some lucky bidder may get a great deal on a Wellsville home valued at $533,100 if they attend a June 1 auction at 10 a.m. in the Cache County Multipurpose Room.
Their fortune, however, will not be shared by Janet Myose, the current owner of the property who owes more than $10,000 in back tax, interest and penalty fees.
According to the official notice, bids “for less than the market value and the total amount of tax interest, penalty, and administrative costs that are a charge upon the real estate” won’t be considered.
“We don’t sell that many properties here,” said Dianna Schaeffer, Cache County’s chief deputy auditor. “We just could not find her.”
The auction was announced during last Tuesday evening at a regularly held Cache County Council meeting.
Schaeffer said the county treasurer has been unsuccessfully trying to contact Myose for years, and she herself has been trying to reach out for about three months.
“I’ve spent the last couple months trying to find her,” she said. “Neighbors haven’t seen her in about four years.”
According to county records, she became the owner of the home in 2014 and has not paid taxes on the property since 2017.
The sale can be avoided at any time before the beginning of the auction if Myose pays the full debt owed to the county.
Her unsettled government accounts stretch beyond the county, however, as she also has a federal lien on her property of over $300,000.
According to Utah code 59-2-1346, counties can put residents’ properties up for sale “following the lapse of four years from the date the property tax or tax notice charges became delinquent.”
While the auction will take place in June, county code was changed so that, in adherence with federal law, the sale will not be made official for 120 days. During that time the IRS may choose to void the transaction, which would cancel the sale.
“Then their lien doesn’t get taken care of and the property doesn’t get sold,” Schaeffer said.
What’s more likely, she explained, is the home will be sold and the county will take the amount owed to them and hand the rest over as surplus property to the state treasurer. From there, the IRS can take the funds.
“I hope things are ok,” said council chair David Erickson. “That’s kind of a dramatic thing happening.”
